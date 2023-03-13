Shakira breaks 14 Guinness World Records with song aimed at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique

Shakira has broken a whopping 14 Guinness World Records following the release of her brutal diss track aimed at her ex-boyfriend.

The Colombian songstress, 46, and Bizarrap have made history with their song Music Sessions Vol. 53, topping the charts, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

After collaborating with the 24-year-old Argentinian DJ and producer, real name Gonzalo JuliAin Conde, the pair bagged a No.1 together as well as four Guinness World Records titles.

The song was released on YouTube on January 12 and takes aim at Shakira's ex, Gerard Pique.

"I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo," Shakira sings. "You traded a Rolex for a Casio... A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too."

'Mirror.co.uk' said that it set the record for most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours with 63,000,000 and then became the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

It also managed to earn the record for most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours with 14,393,342 plays.

By the end of the first week, that number grew to a huge 80,646,962, also making the song the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.

The musical duo were greeted backstage at 'The Tonight Show' Starring Jimmy Fallon by Official Adjudicator Michael Empric, who presented them both with their certificates.

(With inputs from agencies)