Oscars 2023: 7 times Indian-origin-celebrities rocked at the Oscars

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 13, 2023

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a romantic Zuhair Murad gown at the 88th Academy Awards

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in black Louis Vuitton gown at Oscars 2023

Freida Pinto at the Oscars after party 2020

Actor and producer Mindy Kaling juxtaposed her sublime white gown with bold makeup

Indo-Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh in the pink Christian Siriano tuxedo at Oscars 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan in an opulent Armani Prive gown at the 83rd Academy Awards

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a white Ralph Russo gown at the 89th Academy Awards

