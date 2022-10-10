Shake up your regular nights at South Bombay's new hangout spot Atria's Tierra Resto & Bar

To all the vegetarians out there, are you still looking for a place that lets you fill your gut to your heart’s content and keeps your consciousness as clear as the day? Well, nature indeed works in mysterious ways, and answering all your vegetarian needs is the all-new luxury restaurant- TIERRA!

Tierra is Spanish word for EARTH, and that exactly what you’ll get when you take your first step into the fine-dine restaurant. A truly well-made, creative, vegetarian space making it an integral part of the modern lifestyle with an exclusive, luxury, and elegant décor. Designed by Shamika Desai and Harsh Jain, Tierra exudes crafted luxury, with black brick patterns offset by brass accents and greens, the space is designed to transition seamlessly between day and night and reminds you of a bright serene summer day out in nature’s arms.

Situated in the heart of Mumbai city - Worli, a perfect location that caters to both South Mumbai and the suburban crowd, in the plush luxurious Atria The Millennium Mall that houses a sea of restaurants offering various cuisines, this Pure veg restaurant comes as a breath of fresh air and something new for the patrons looking to shake things up a bit or just looking for their new favourite hangout spot. With the past few years marking the rise of conscious eating in the city and catering to the growing crowd of conscious gourmands, Chef Himanil Khosla has joined hands with the restaurateur Ankit Bhalaria to turn this dream into reality.

The food and beverage offerings at Tierra are a reflection of the place- the dishes are packed with flavour and presented with a touch of minimal modernism. Carefully crafted and curated, the clean minimal aesthetic perfectly describes the food and cocktails, making it the perfect embodiment of the sweet bliss of nature. Reinventing your traditional dishes, some of the chef’s recommended dishes that will surely leave you wanting for more are the modern take on kulchas such as Hummus and feta cheese Peshawari kulcha or the Thyme-infused soy kheema sriracha kulcha. Marrying the English oats with desi kachori is the Oats kachori served with Rajasthani Gatta curry. But if you want to get your hands on something that is loved and recommended by all, starting with the small plates and sliders is the Spicy avocado with toasted sesame jam on a homemade baguette or the mouth-watering Kolhapuri kathal slider. Be part of something epic or go logging with the delicious Vegetarian Turkish 1 feet kebab alongside Peshawari mawa kulcha and muhammara. Indulge in some Truffle paneer kalimiri with burnt garlic naan or Rawa bana '65' with Smoked burrata flatbread to satiate all the cravings.

“The food and beverage offerings at Tierra are a reflection of the place. Clean and honest ingredients are packed with flavour and presented with a touch of minimal modernism. At Tierra, we have aspired to create a classy, easy-on-the-eyes place for everyone. Perfect for conversations and celebrations. Which doubles up as a high-energy place perfect for parties and to whip out those dancing shoes. With state-of-the-art music and live gig set up.” says Chef Himanil Khosla.

As the sun sets, the place transforms with the changing night and serves the visitors with their choice of poison. Offering a variety of cocktails and mocktails, the in-house lip-smacking beverages are a favorite, from the Spiced swizzle -scotch whisky made with homemade spiced tea, ginger honey cordial, and topped-up with ginger ale or the house-special Tierra sunset with gin, fresh cucumber, fresh California grapes, and coriander dressing. Strike up a chord with nature with the Green Geisha made of gin, kale syrup, French bean juice, and elderflower and topped up with tonic water. Or if you are looking for a calm soothing moment amidst the chaos then take a sip from the Pearl of Wisdom - a charming concoction of rum with kafir lime, homemade coconut syrup, fresh pineapple juice, and blue curacao. End your day with the Endover made with gin, grapefruit cordial, elderflower, and Campari, topped with tonic water.

“With this new launch, we intend to bring about a change in the Vegetarian scenario and give people a chance to try out the best nature has to offer. Tierra as the name suggests makes you feel right in the arms of mother nature, it is the place where you can just relax, sit back and bask in the pleasant ambiance with food that gives your testbeds a delight and drinks that piques your senses. If you want the taste of authentic Vegetarian cuisine that serves you the world on your plate, then Tierra is the place to be.” says, Ankit Bhalaria, owner and founder.

Timings: 12:30 pm to 1:30 am