Shaheed Diwas: CM Bhagwant Mann Remembers Bhagat Singh At The Hussainiwala Memorial To Pay Tribute To The Freedom Movement

Shaheed Diwas, is a day of widespread national celebration to pay tribute to freedom fighters. As an occasion to cherish the sacrifices, struggles and unwavering spirit of martyrs, the day recounts the spirit of revolution and resolution of the national heroes who opposed the autocracy of British Empire to snatch sovereignty and reinforce democracy.

Bhagwant Mann Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh At The Hussainiwala Memorial

The CM of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, has paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at the 'Hussainiwala Memorial' to show honor and also declared the construction of a heritage street in Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Shaheed-E-Azam.

Apart from this, numerous celebrations will take place to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, who devoted their lives to the journey of mutiny against British rule on March 23, 1931.

The Filaments Of History

These tales of patriotism, along with the crux of courage and truth, have been inspiring generations across the years. These rebel souls, who were hanged to death with sparks of untamed flames of truth, are also celebrated for their ideology of rebellion against colonial bouts, while Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the Shaheed-e-Azam, has been a youth icon with a soul-stirring and significant kernel of life.