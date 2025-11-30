 Sex Matters: Kegel Exercises Make Pelvic Muscles Strong
Sex Matters: Kegel Exercises Make Pelvic Muscles Strong

Dr Hetal GosaliaUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Sex with an ex-girlfriend whom you suspect has had multiple partners is risking your life and opening yourself for sexually transmitted infections. | Representational Image

I am working with a group engaged in spreading awareness about HIV and AIDS. I find rashes on their bodies. Will you advise a blood test for HIV?

AS, Thane

Good to know about your working with a group engaged in spreading awareness about HIV and AIDS. Your care and concern for your colleagues speaks of your kind nature. Who better than you can understand the signs and symptoms of HIV-infected people. It is a rash, small red/ purplish, flat or raised, which is commonly found on the face, chest, back, arms, palms, or soles. They are often nonitchy or only mildly itchy. Kindly check for other flulike symptoms such as fever, chills, fatigue, sore throat, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. You need to clear your doubts by getting it checked. It’s a wise thought.

My girlfriend has returned to me after a gap of six months. I suspect she has had sex with multiple partners during this period. Is it safe to have unprotected intercourse with her?

PT, Ghatkopar

Sex with an ex-girlfriend whom you suspect has had multiple partners is risking your life and opening yourself for sexually transmitted infections. Ask yourself, ‘you want love or sex, and at what cost’. It sounds foolish. Anyway, if at all you want to, I request you to use proper protection. Your life... your choice.

I am a 63-year-old man and a diabetic. I masturbate often. I am now suffering from incontinence. Is it because of masturbation?

SI, Mahape

You are mentally young at the age of 63. Masturbation is a healthy practice and it keeps your prostate up and in good health, too. It is a normal and physiological act of the human body. It never ever causes any problem if done normally. Masturbation doesn’t lead to incontinence. There are other medical causes like: diabetes, prostate issues, stress, etc. Weak pelvic floor muscles are very common at your age. Kegel exercises will help strengthen them. You can wisely consult your diabetologist or urologist.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to fpj.sexmatters@gmail.com

