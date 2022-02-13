Seven simple ways to overcome self-doubt as an entrepreneur

Are you judging every decision and action that you take? Are you over-analysing? Are you getting trapped in a fixed mindset? We all love to be in full control of our mental state, however, our subconscious mind continuously sends signals to our consciousness that affects how we behave and react. Self-doubt, self-criticism and negative self-talk are crippling to the entrepreneurial journey.

If you are constantly being consumed by self-doubt, it is important to address the situation before you get entangled in perfectionism, imposter syndrome, self-sabotage and complete burnout. Your idea, drive, confidence, mission and vision enabled you to take the leap and don the hat of an entrepreneur and while it is normal for a lot of us to get trapped in the draining self-talk, however, it isn’t impossible to escape this kind of mental state.

The first step in addressing the situation is being aware of it. Often, we get complacent in our business owing to self-doubt. Slight self-doubt is healthy as it keeps hubris away but when it is in excess, it impairs one’s self-confidence and impacts focus and productivity as well.

Use the following steps to overcome self-doubt & to get yourself into the right frame of mind:

1. Awareness: Be aware of the mental chatter and accept the situation instead of giving excuses to justify your decisions and actions in business. Tap into your awareness to identify what triggers self-doubt in you & how can you resolve the situation - see if you need to delegate, learn a skill or outsource.

2. Identify the Disempowering Beliefs: Identify the limiting beliefs that are stopping you from accomplishing your goals and work with a coach or a mentor to change them into empowering beliefs if you aren’t able to wriggle out of it yourself.

3. Alter the Self-Talk: Communication is the key to building strong connections with self just as much as within the company and with the clients. It doesn't matter how brilliant or capable you are; if your self-talk is negative, then getting anything done will become very difficult. Use positive and uplifting language when talking to or about yourself.

4. Visualize your Desires: Visualize your dreams, desires and future self in order to drive all the energy in that direction. Start by recalling past achievements to instill more confidence in the physical actualisation of your dreams.

5. Master your Emotions: Are you reacting or responding? Are you assuming or listening? Are you being objective or critical? Master your emotional state to avoid making hasty or bad decisions.Letting your emotions take over, is a definite no-no in running a business.

6. Have a Support System -If you want your business to keep growing, then it's crucial for entrepreneurs to keep a check on their inner circle. Seek support from friends and mentors who are non-judgmental and who help you feel better and not worse. Hire a coach to amplify the results in business exponentially.

7. Act: Finally, drop all the assumptions, judgments, conclusions, overthinking & perceptions from past experiences, and simply, ACT.

If you'd like to keep your business healthy, then make sure that your mental state is taken care of every day and never let anything get in the way of self-improvement. Invest in personal growth every year, by working with an adept coach who adds immense value to your life & business.

Remember, if you don't have a good head on your shoulders then every decision you make would become a potential hazard instead of an opportunity for growth. Don’t grapple with self-doubt and deal with it in a constructive way. Value your mental state and yourself and watch your business grow manifold.

(The writer is is Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:15 PM IST