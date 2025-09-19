 Scarlett Johansson Shares 5 Skincare Secrets: Simple Rituals For Red Carpet-Ready Glow
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleScarlett Johansson Shares 5 Skincare Secrets: Simple Rituals For Red Carpet-Ready Glow

Scarlett Johansson Shares 5 Skincare Secrets: Simple Rituals For Red Carpet-Ready Glow

If you’re looking for skincare inspiration, Johansson’s ritual is a reminder that you don’t need an overly complicated routine

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
article-image

When it comes to beauty, Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson proves that less is more. Known for her timeless elegance and luminous skin, the 40-year-old actor-singer recently shared her go-to skincare routine that helps her look radiant on and off the red carpet. In a behind-the-scenes video posted by her skincare brand, The Outset, Johansson revealed her non-negotiable beauty rituals that prioritise hydration, versatility, and consistency.

Lip care comes first

Johansson believes flawless lipstick starts with hydrated lips. She preps her pout with The Lip Oasis before applying any lip color. “Extra hydration makes a world of difference, no one wants dry, flaky lips while wearing bold lipstick,” she explained. Beauty experts also agree: well-moisturised lips help color last longer and apply more smoothly.

The power of skin layering

FPJ Shorts
Thane Crime: 24-Year-Old Habitual Vehicle Thief Arrested, Seven Stolen Vehicles Worth ₹2.85 Lakh Recovered
Thane Crime: 24-Year-Old Habitual Vehicle Thief Arrested, Seven Stolen Vehicles Worth ₹2.85 Lakh Recovered
Scarlett Johansson Shares 5 Skincare Secrets: Simple Rituals For Red Carpet-Ready Glow
Scarlett Johansson Shares 5 Skincare Secrets: Simple Rituals For Red Carpet-Ready Glow
Adani Group Stocks Surge Following SEBI Clean Chit in Hindenburg Probe
Adani Group Stocks Surge Following SEBI Clean Chit in Hindenburg Probe
Did Indian Players Shake Hands With Their Pakistani Counterparts Following The Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship Match? Here's What Reports Say
Did Indian Players Shake Hands With Their Pakistani Counterparts Following The Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship Match? Here's What Reports Say

For Scarlett, a glowing base begins with serum. She swears by The prep serum, which she uses before her moisturiser. “My skin doesn’t look the same without it. It helps my face absorb hydration better,” she shared. Skin layering with a lightweight serum ensures that moisture penetrates deeper, giving a naturally radiant look that lasts.

A moisturiser that works all day

Consistency is key for Johansson, who relies on a daily moisturiser that provides 24-hour hydration. Unlike heavy creams that sit on the surface, she prefers a formula that absorbs quickly and keeps the skin soft throughout the day. Dermatologists often recommend long-lasting moisturizers with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or squalane to protect the skin barrier.

Why Scarlett never skips eye cream

The under-eye area is delicate, and Johansson admits she once neglected it. Now, she uses a vitamin C-rich eye cream to smooth fine lines and brighten dark circles. “Eye cream makes such a difference with all your expression lines,” she said. Vitamin C, a dermatologist-approved ingredient, is known to boost collagen, fight pigmentation, and reduce puffiness.

The multi-tasking rescue balm

Johansson’s ultimate beauty emergency savior is her Rescue Balm. She uses this multi-purpose product everywhere, on lips, cuticles, flyaways, and even heels before bed. Packed with 10 nourishing oils, it’s designed to be hydrating yet non-greasy, making it a travel-friendly must-have. Beauty insiders recommend keeping such versatile balms handy for quick fixes anytime, anywhere.

If you’re looking for skincare inspiration, Johansson’s ritual is a reminder that you don’t need an overly complicated routine. Instead, invest in hydrating essentials, a trusted eye cream, and a versatile balm that can rescue your skin in any situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Scarlett Johansson Shares 5 Skincare Secrets: Simple Rituals For Red Carpet-Ready Glow

Scarlett Johansson Shares 5 Skincare Secrets: Simple Rituals For Red Carpet-Ready Glow

Navratri 2025: Temple & Pandal Exploration Tour Announced In Mumbai; Check Out Dates, Itinerary,...

Navratri 2025: Temple & Pandal Exploration Tour Announced In Mumbai; Check Out Dates, Itinerary,...

At 72, Ukrainian Man Marries 27-Yr-Old Woman With Hindu Rituals In Jodhpur: Couple Lived Together...

At 72, Ukrainian Man Marries 27-Yr-Old Woman With Hindu Rituals In Jodhpur: Couple Lived Together...

Mumbai Guide: Hungry After Garba? Check Out Famous Eateries You Can Explore On Dandiya Nights This...

Mumbai Guide: Hungry After Garba? Check Out Famous Eateries You Can Explore On Dandiya Nights This...

74-Year-Old Employee's Emotional Resignation Letter Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'We Got Your Back'

74-Year-Old Employee's Emotional Resignation Letter Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'We Got Your Back'