Navratri 2025 Day 2 Colour Is Red: Know Meaning & Style To Try By Bollywood Celebs

By: Rahul M | September 23, 2025
Sharidya Navratri day 2 colour is Red. Dedicated to Maa Durga’s form, Goddess Brahmacharin, it represents strength, devotion and penance
Opt for a classic red saree just like Katrina Kaif for your Shardiya Navratri Day 2 celebration. A red saree enhances your beauty and personality
A timeless kurta is the best option for men during the festive season. Go for some designs and golden patterns like the kurta worn by Varun Dhawan
Alia Bhatt’s stunning red lehenga choli is the ideal inspiration you need for an exquisite Garba night. Style it just like actress with minimal jewelry and a matching Potli, and let your ensemble shine
This red ensemble by Manish Malhotra on Karisma Kapoor is for those looking for fiery and dazzling energy on the Garba night
Men's fashion is gearing up for 2025. Take cues from the actor Vicky Kaushal as he adorned himself in a red look
For a regal and graceful Navratri celebration, adorn youself in a bejeweled lehenga, similar to the one worn by Shilpa Shetty for the 2nd day celebration
Thanks For Reading!