 Sayani Gupta-Inspired Coffee Eye Makeup Look With Berry Lips For The Fall Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSayani Gupta-Inspired Coffee Eye Makeup Look With Berry Lips For The Fall Season

Sayani Gupta-Inspired Coffee Eye Makeup Look With Berry Lips For The Fall Season

At IIFA Awards 2024, actress Sayani Gupta stuns in a fall-inspired makeup look that perfectly complements her chic black ensemble.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Sayani Gupta at IIFA Awards 2024 | Instagram

As the fall season approaches, it's the perfect time to revamp your makeup routine to include the warm and rich tones that showcase the beauty of autumn. As we enter this beautiful time of the year , Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta is already setting new standards for the upcoming makeup trends. Recently at the IIFA Awards 2024, Sayani wowed in striking makeup that perfectly complemented her chic black ensemble.

The 'Four More Shots Please!' fame donned an exquisite black gown featuring a plunging neckline and intricate sequined embellishments. Her accessories included minimal diamond studs. Sayani accentuated her look with flawless glam and a sleek pushed-back wet hairdo. Clearly, her makeup look stole the show, and here's how you can do it too!

Read Also
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
article-image

Dewy base

For a flawless finish, start with a hydrating and glowing skincare routine, including moisturiser and a highlighting primer. Then, go in with minimal foundation or skin tint for a sheer effect and a glowing base.

FPJ Shorts
'...From One ‘Kamra’ To Another, I Use My Ola': Harsh Goenka Witty Roast Of Ola Electric Amid Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Social Media Feud
'...From One ‘Kamra’ To Another, I Use My Ola': Harsh Goenka Witty Roast Of Ola Electric Amid Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Social Media Feud
FPJ MLA Audit VII: Can Abu Asim Azmi Secure A Fourth Term In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Amid Crime And Anti-Incumbency Challenges?
FPJ MLA Audit VII: Can Abu Asim Azmi Secure A Fourth Term In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Amid Crime And Anti-Incumbency Challenges?
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches 'Humsafar Policy' To Provide Essential Facilities On National Highways
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches 'Humsafar Policy' To Provide Essential Facilities On National Highways
Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The Tournament-Decider: Report
Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The Tournament-Decider: Report
Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta | Instagram

Coffee-inspired eye makeup

To achieve a warm bronze metallic tone like Sayani's look, start by applying brown eye shadow, overcaoting it with clear eye gel. Use a slightly smudged eyeliner along the lower lash line for added depth. Apply a thick coat of mascara to add volume and drama to your eye makeup. Further, fill in and shape brows to frame your face and accentuate your eyes.

Glowing effects

Don't forget to add extra subtle shimmer to your look by highlighting your cheekbones and tip of the nose for a glowing effect.

Berry lips

Choose a rich berry-shaded lipstick to contrast with warm eyes. Start by lining your lips for precision before applying lipstick. Apply the lipstick with full coverage. Finish it off with a clear or matching gloss for the ultimate fall glam.

Lastly, lock everything with a setting spray for long-lasting and perfect makeup for the fall!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri Day 7: Maa Kalratri; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know

Navratri Day 7: Maa Kalratri; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know

Happy Durga Puja 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & Quotes

Happy Durga Puja 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & Quotes

Sayani Gupta-Inspired Coffee Eye Makeup Look With Berry Lips For The Fall Season

Sayani Gupta-Inspired Coffee Eye Makeup Look With Berry Lips For The Fall Season

Durga Puja 2024: Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Prepares For The Grand Opening Of Pujo Celebrations

Durga Puja 2024: Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Prepares For The Grand Opening Of Pujo Celebrations

Hina Khan Exudes Elegance In Brown Saree From House Of Masaba

Hina Khan Exudes Elegance In Brown Saree From House Of Masaba