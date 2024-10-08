Sayani Gupta-Inspired Coffee Eye Makeup Look With Berry Lips For The Fall Season

Sayani Gupta at IIFA Awards 2024 | Instagram

As the fall season approaches, it's the perfect time to revamp your makeup routine to include the warm and rich tones that showcase the beauty of autumn. As we enter this beautiful time of the year , Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta is already setting new standards for the upcoming makeup trends. Recently at the IIFA Awards 2024, Sayani wowed in striking makeup that perfectly complemented her chic black ensemble.

The 'Four More Shots Please!' fame donned an exquisite black gown featuring a plunging neckline and intricate sequined embellishments. Her accessories included minimal diamond studs. Sayani accentuated her look with flawless glam and a sleek pushed-back wet hairdo. Clearly, her makeup look stole the show, and here's how you can do it too!

Dewy base

For a flawless finish, start with a hydrating and glowing skincare routine, including moisturiser and a highlighting primer. Then, go in with minimal foundation or skin tint for a sheer effect and a glowing base.

Sayani Gupta | Instagram

Coffee-inspired eye makeup

To achieve a warm bronze metallic tone like Sayani's look, start by applying brown eye shadow, overcaoting it with clear eye gel. Use a slightly smudged eyeliner along the lower lash line for added depth. Apply a thick coat of mascara to add volume and drama to your eye makeup. Further, fill in and shape brows to frame your face and accentuate your eyes.

Glowing effects

Don't forget to add extra subtle shimmer to your look by highlighting your cheekbones and tip of the nose for a glowing effect.

Berry lips

Choose a rich berry-shaded lipstick to contrast with warm eyes. Start by lining your lips for precision before applying lipstick. Apply the lipstick with full coverage. Finish it off with a clear or matching gloss for the ultimate fall glam.

Lastly, lock everything with a setting spray for long-lasting and perfect makeup for the fall!