 Say goodbye to 'diabetes' with 'Mounjaro': Know how the medicine can also help you meet your 'weight loss' goals
Good news! One drug, Mounjaro, has proven effective on two health problems -- diabetes and weight issues

Updated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
In the days when obesity reports alarmed people and asked them to work on fitness, a drug named Mounjaro was introduced by the pharma industry to the world. US firm Eli Lilly & Co has approached India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the approval of its blockbuster drug Tirzepatide which is used mainly to treat type 2 diabetes. However, it was reportedly stated that one of the effects of consuming it is also weight loss.

Media publications have mentioned that the focus is on a ‘new’ drug Mounjaro, which over a nearly 17-month trial period, assisted a typical obese person weighing 104 kg in losing up to 22 kg. The Wall Street Journal talked about the drug and said that ‘no anti-obesity medication has ever produced such an impact in such a safe way.’ 

“Tirzepatide is our next innovation in diabetes management. We are making best efforts to secure regulatory approvals so that patients in India can benefit from this innovation at the earliest," Vineet Gupta, managing director of Elli Lilly and Company, India, was quoted in a report by MoneyControl. The report further brought to notice that the availability of Mounjaro has got both doctors and patients excited in the US.

