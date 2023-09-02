Savour The Taste OF Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapoor's 'Pincodes to Plates' Menu At Virat Kohli's one8 Commune

Dhokla Chaat |

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor who recently brought his culinary venture Pincodes to Plates to Delhi from Dubai, has come to Mumbai with a specially curated menu at Virat Kohli's restaurant one8 Commune. Celebrating India's diverse regional cuisines, and connecting your palate with the essence of each region, the menu is inspired by Chef Kunal's extensive journey across India. The exclusive pop-up promises to bring authentic flavours and techniques, showcasing generations of perfected cooking methods. Each dish on the menu not only tantalises taste buds but also narrates the stories of traditions and flavours that make India's cuisine so enchanting.

The Main Course sections offer a medley of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options like Champaran Meat, Green Chilli Paratha 493992, straight out of God’s Own Country is the Wayanadan Chicken Curry, Parotta 673121, the classic Punjabi Chole, Chur Chur Naan 143001 and the tangy Martbaan Paneer, and Masala Lachha Paratha.

The Pulao selection is the highlight of the menu. Vegetarians can pick Bombay Tawa Pulao, while non-vegetarians can relish the Chicken Pulao and Mutton Pulao. Complementing these culinary gems is the refreshing Burrani Raita offering a soothing contrast.

Coastal Coconut Curry - Fish |

Butter Garlic Prawn, Malai Sauce |

Rasmalai Tiramisu |

There is also an array of tantalising small plates like Aloo Tuk, Truffle Malai Sauce 400005; Amritsari Bhatti da Murgh 143001, inspired by the Tandooriyas of Ambarsar and Kanpuri Shami Kebab Bun Tikka 208001 from Awadh.

Chaat lovers can pick from Dhokla Chaat 380009; Chaat Hummus 122002 infused with tangy raw mango and topped with farsan to be relished with papdi, and the popular Ram Laddoo Chaat 110001. Their dessert section has Rasmalai Tiramisu, and the Old Delhi-style Gadbad Falooda is a must-try.