Sauce up your weekend with a dash of unplugged Manu Chao and a side of American rapper Redveil

Hospitality chain Social took a leap into the festival scene last year with its very own multi-genre festival, Sauce. A spectacle centred around music, art, crypto and hypewear (slang for cool clothing), Sauce made its debut in Mumbai. Now, Social is taking things up a notch by expanding this contemporary culture festival into a three-city extravaganza. Sauce by Social wrapped its Delhi leg on March 18 and is coming to Mumbai on 25th and 26th March at the scenic Bayview Lawns at Princess Dock in South Mumbai. The Bangalore is slotted for April 8.

The line-up features an acoustic set by genre-free Latin musician Manu Chao, alternative rap from up-and-coming American artist Redveil, The Yellow Diary's poetry infused with a modern soundscape and rap duo Seedhe Maut. Anyasa aka Anish Sood will bring together folk and electronica. Sood is currently signed with English deep house label Anjunadeep and is also the first Indian artist signed to the label. Rising indie stars Osho Jain and Mali will perform along with a special Impresario Brunch with Regenerate Music featuring artists Alina, Bhish, Chhabb, Himay and 2Sensitive.

The Art Garden is a showcase of the work of young visionaries who are shaping the aesthetic of the future. Aaquib Wani, an experiential designer and art director who designed last year's festival, is returning for the second edition. Sajid Wajid Shaikh, a self-taught visual artist specializing in illustration and design, is another highlight of the Art Garden. Then there's the young collective from Srishti School of Design, 3 tier AC, who create eclectic artwork.

Sauce is featuring an NFT gallery empowering creators through NFTs, cross-cultural NFT collaborations, and inclusivity on the chain. Sauce NFTs can also be mined for benefits at Impresario Handmade Restaurants. Hypewear on view comes from Natty Garb, SUGGA, Evemen, Lab88, and the CDC Experience. Get in on the fun with games like Sneaker Pong, Lace Up Challenge, and Treasure Hunt, and get a chance to win amazing prizes worth up to Rs 200,000.

