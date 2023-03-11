Prog-metal stars Luke Holland and Jason Richardson discuss their India tour

Virtuoso American musicians, guitarist Jason Richardson and drummer Luke Holland are readying for an India tour next week. Metalheads in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata will be causing a stampede to watch these young powerhouses from the global prog-metal scene. The performance in Mumbai is scheduled for March 19 at antiSOCIAL.

Luke is a drummer known for his incredible technique and showmanship. He has garnered a huge following on Youtube and social media. Jason has been hailed as one of the most innovative guitarists of his generation, fusing elements of metal, jazz, and classical music to create a sound that is both mesmerizing and awe-inspiring. But it is not just their technical skill that makes Holland and Richardson great musicians. They both have an innate ability to connect with their audiences, to make them feel something deep and profound through their music.

Luke Holland in conversation with FPJ:

You've played with a number of bands, including The Word Alive and Falling In Reverse. How do you adapt your playing style to fit different bands?

I always teach my students that a drummer should never be closed off to learning new genres. Drums are incredibly versatile. My favourite thing about my career is that I've been able to set myself up to play anything from metal to electronica to trap, anything.

You've also gained a large following on social media, particularly through your drum covers on YouTube. How has social media helped your career?

I'm not sure if I would have a musical career if I didn't start uploading YouTube videos in 2009. It provided the platform for me to show the world what I could offer as a drummer. I'm very thankful for it.

You've collaborated with musicians from different genres, including the maverick guitarist Jason Richardson. How did these collabs happen?

Most of my collaborations have come organically. Jason and I met when my old band The Word Alive and his old band Chelsea Grin were on tour. My goal is to collaborate with as many people as possible, it's what makes me happy!

What was the inspiration behind the track 'Upside Down' with Jason (ft. Tim Henson)?

For me, 'Upside Down' felt like a song that wasn't meant to be excessively technical, it was supposed to have groove and moments that stand out from anything Jason and I have done so far. Jason wrote the music for Tim's moment perfectly, for Tim to come in with what he wrote on top of it.

What advice do you have for aspiring drummers who are looking to improve their skills?

My advice for people that are aiming to get better is to be patient with yourself and stay really hungry. It's easy to doubt yourself or listen to other people when they are doubting you, but you always have to believe that you will get better and succeed at whatever it is you want to do. Also, learn your rudiments and hone your dynamics.

Jason Richardson in conversation with FPJ:

You're known for your mindblowing technical guitar playing. Can you discuss how you developed your technique especially for aspiring guitarists?

Relentless practising for years! And honestly, a very very good teacher that I started taking lessons from less than a year into playing guitar seriously. I would learn tonnes of songs from artists I looked up to and idolized, mainly Dream Theater and Children of Bodom to be specific. I would come home from school and learn songs in their entirety, front to back, just to see if I could do it.

How does it feel to play with the legendary band All That Remains after having been their fan since high school?

It's a pretty surreal feeling especially regarding the circumstances but we were able to make the best out of a bad situation. I try not to think about it that way, and think of it more as playing songs I love with my friends and keeping Oli's legacy alive. When it comes to working on our new album I'm trying to write songs and parts that would be fitting for All That Remains fans and cater to the style of songs I love hearing and playing from the band!

You've played with several bands, including All Shall Perish and Chelsea Grin. Can you talk about how you adapt your playing style?

I honestly wouldn't consider them different styles really, especially those two bands in particular; the techniques don't really vary across all the bands I've been in. In my personal opinion, it's all very downpick heavy on the rhythm aspect and lots of shred on the solos. I still try to be tasteful and lyrical with parts and solos when the song needs it. The solo stuff with Luke definitely varies a lot more technique wise because of the different genre tangents some songs go into like 'Hos Down' for example where there's a bluegrass/country as well as a jazz section.

You've also released several solo albums, including I and II, and many singles including 'Tendinitis' and 'Ishimura'. What is the inspiration behind your solo work and the themes you explore in your music?

On the solo work, I am trying my hardest to do something new in this genre of music. It's entirely oversaturated with the same kind of sounds and styles, I don't even really enjoy listening to new metal or progressive stuff, honestly. Barely anything new in our genre grabs and keeps my attention. I essentially only listen to pop music, film and video game scores and the nostalgic bands that made me want to play music to begin with. When it comes to themes, I want everything to sound like it could be in a movie soundtrack and invoke that same kind of emotion.

