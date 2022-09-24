Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Pooja vidhi and importance

Sarva Pitru Amavasya |

Sarva Pitru Amavasya, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, it marks the culmination of the Pitru Paksha period and the beginning of the Devi Paksha.

As per the Hindu religion, the souls of our ancestors reside in Pitrulok and during Pitru Paksha, they descend on earth. So during the period of Shraddh, family members of the deceased perform Shradh to pay homage to the ancestors. The rituals performed during this period such as pind daan, shradh and tarpan helps ancestors' souls to attain moksha or salvation.

The day following this marks the beginning of the Sharadiya Navratri season which is dedicated to Maa Durga. So this year, Navratri begins on September 26.

Why the day is observed?

To obtain prosperity, welfare, and blessings.

It is believed that if all of the shradh ceremonies are not carried out, ancestors will return from the site of their descendants unhappy.

Lord Yama bestows his divine gifts on observers, and he also protects family members from all types of ills and hardships.

The rites free the ancestor's souls and promote their salvation.

It is also believed that the doors of heaven open during these 15 days and so anyone who dies during this period directly receives salvation.

In case the date or the tithi of the deceased is not known to anyone then the Shradh ceremonies are performed on Amavasya, the last day of Shradh.

Things to do on Sarva Pitru Amavasya

It is believed that only after feeding the Brahmins our ancestors accept the food and water and without it, the pooja is incomplete.

People invite 11 Brahmins home and give them food and donations while dressed in yellow.

All Brahmin's feet are washed and they are seated them in a respected spot. Sesame seeds (Kala til) are scattered where the Brahmins are seated.

People offer flowers, diyas, and dhoop as prayers to their ancestors. Barley and water mixture is also offered.

Havan is also performed by some people and after that, rice is offered to the departed souls, which is followed by offering food to the Brahmins.

Mantras are continuously recited to evoke the blessings of the ancestors.

Pind Daan is performed on the banks of the river Ganges and people believe that doing so would bring peace to ancestors.

Pind Daan can also be performed at home on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

During Pind Daan, Brahmins chant mantras and worshipping of ancestors is done and food is also served to cows, dogs, and crows.