Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: History and unknown facts

Sarva Pitru Amavasya |

Sarva Pitru Amavasya is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya and marks the culmination of the Pitru Paksha period and the beginning of the Devi Paksha. The souls of our ancestors reside in Pitrulok and during Pitru Paksha, they descend on earth. The rituals performed on this day helps ancestors' souls to attain moksha or salvation.

History:

As per 'Mahabharata', Karna, Kunti’s first son from Mahabharata died, he went to heaven and was offered gold and precious jewels. Karna asked Indra that he wish to have food and water, and not these precious jewels. Hearing that Indra replied to Karna that he only donated gold and jewels to people all his life and never offered food and water in the name of his ancestors.

To this, Karna told Indra that he didn’t know about his ancestors because he was blessed by Surya deva, the lord of light and day, and therefore, he had no clue of his ancestors.

After this Karna was sent to earth for a period of 15 days so that he could perform Shradh for his ancestors and donate food and water. Since then, this period of 15 days is regarded as pitru paksha.

As per 'Garuda Purana', Shradh holds major significance in the first year of death. As per the ancient scriptures, it is believed that the soul starts traveling to Yamapuri on the 14th day after death and reaches there in 17 days. They again travel for 11 months to reach the court of Yamaraj. It is said that till the time the soul reaches the court, it has no access to food, water, and clothes. The daan, tarpan, and offerings that we perform during Pitru paksha reach these souls and satisfy their hunger and thirst.

Unknown facts:

Crow

It is believed that the deceased ones come in the avatar of crows on Earth in search of food and water and feeding them is equivalent to feeding our ancestors. Another belief is that crows are messengers to ‘pitri loka’ (the land of deceased) and are associated with one of the five elements, that is the ‘Air’.

Ants

Ant is considered the element ‘Fire’ and feeding sweet food to ants is an auspicious act and brings the blessings of our ancestors.

Dogs

A dog is considered as the element of ‘Water’ and feeding a dog is an auspicious sign. It is believed that dogs guard the doors of heaven and hell.

Cows

Cows are worshipped as per Hindu religion and feeding them during Shradh is considered auspicious. A cow is associated with element ‘Earth’ and feeding cows during Pitru paksha brings peace to the departed souls.