Sankashti Chaturdashi 2024: Muhurat, Rituals, Mantras And All You Need To Know

Sankashti Chaturdashi 2024: mantras, significance and more

Sankashti Chaturthi is considered the most sacred day, which is dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. On this auspicious day, devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganpati and observe fast from dawn to dusk. Sankashti Chaturthi falls every month on Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. This month, it is going to be observed on September 21, 2024.

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date and Time



Chaturthi Tithi Begins: September 20, 2024, at 09:15 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: September 21, 2024 at 06:13 PM

Krishna Dashami Moon rises on Sankashti day at 08:10 PM

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Significance

Sankasthi Chaturthi holds a great religious and spiritual significance in Hindu religion. Sankashti holds a great importance as this day is dedicated to honouring Lord Ganesha and devotees observe fast to seek blessings of Ganesh Ji. Each Sankashti represents a unique form of Ganpati and has different story.

It is believed that people who worship Lord Ganesha with immense devotion and dedication, get blessed with happiness, prosperity, wealth and good fortune. Childless couples must observe fast on this auspicious day to get the desired wish fulfilments. Lord Ganesha is also known as the remover of all obstacles and those who worship him with pure intentions, get rid of all the obstacles they get in their lives.



Vighnaraja Sankasthi Chaturthi 2024: Puja Rituals



1. Get up early in the morning and have a sacred bath prior to beginning puja ceremonies.



2. Tidy up the puja room and get a wooden plank to set up an idol of Lord Ganesha.



3. Illuminate a diya before the deity and decorate it with a garland. Apply a tilak on the forehead of Lord Ganesha and place a kalash filled with water in front of him.



4. Present laddoo and modaks as offerings and ask for blessings from Lord Ganpati.



5. To summon the idol, you need to recite the Ganesh Mantra 108 times.



6. Recite the Ganesh Stotram and observe the Sankasthi Vrat Katha.



7. Chant the Ganesh Aarti during the conclusion of the puja.



8. You are required to present water to the God of the Moon.

Mantra

1. Om Gan Ganpataye Namah..!!

2. Om Shree Ganeshaye Namah..!!

3. Om Vakratunda Mahakaye Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kurumaye Dev Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada, Gajananam Bhoot Gannadhisevitam Kapit Jambhu Phalcharu Bhakshinam, Uma Sutam Shok Vinashkarakam Namami Vighneshwaram Pad Pankhajam, Varna Namartha Sanghanam Rasanaam Chhand Samapi Mangalanam Ch Kartarau Vande Vaani Vinayakau..!!