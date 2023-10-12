Saadhana Festival Of Music Returns To Mumbai This October; Check Details For The Festival That Celebrates The Spirit Of Women

Get ready for an enchanting evening filled with mesmerizing music and captivating dance performances. The 10th Saadhana Festival of Music, an extraordinary evening of music and dance by the Iyer Foundation, is returning to Mumbai on October 14 at the Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Shivaji Park.

This festival celebrates the spirit of women and the dedication of musicians to the harmonious pursuit of perfection. In its earlier editions, the festival featured renowned artists such as Heltal Mehta, Sangeeta Agnihotri, Dhanashree Nageshkar (Tabla), Prern Munde (Pakhawaj), Vasanti Srikhande (Sarangi), Debopriya and Suchishmita Chatterji (Flute Sisters), Sangeeta Shankar (Violin), and many more.

Artist lineup

For this year's festival, the lineup includes performances by renowned Odissi dancers Kalyani and Vaidehi, followed by the enchanting vocals of Vidushi Dhanashree Pandit, accompanied by Pandit Balkrishna Iyer on tabla and Niranjan Lele on harmonium.

Saadhna - Festival of Music

The annual 'Saadhna - Festival of Music' has been a highlight since 2013. The term 'Sadhana' signifies dedication, commitment, and the pursuit of perfection in a task. A woman embodies these qualities, dedicating herself to enriching the lives of others. Just as a true musician surrenders to the vibrations of naad, women possess the innate ability to merge effortlessly for the common good.

The Iyer Foundation, a non-profit organization that has been fostering Indian classical music and dance, providing platforms for emerging talents, and offering support to senior musicians, aims to celebrate this unique dimension of women through the medium of 'Naad.'

Details

When: October 14, 7:30 pm

Where: Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West)

Price: Free