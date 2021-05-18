Ruskin Bond Birthday Special: From 'The Blue Umbrella' to 'Delhi is Not Far' - best books you ought to read

Ruskin Bond who was born on 19 May 1934 is an Indian author of British descent. He lives with his adopted family in Landour, Mussoorie in India. He is a well known author who writes books in a variety of different genres. The Indian Council for Child Education has recognised his role in the growth of Children's literature in India. He has won a number of awards over the years including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

On his birthday, let us take a look at some of his best books:

1. The Room on the Roof: The novel is about Rusty, an orphaned seventeen-year-old Anglo-Indian boy living in Dehradun. Due to his guardian, Mr Harrison's strict ways, he runs away from his home to live with his Indian friends.

2. The Blue Umbrella: This novel is about a girl named Binya and her blue umbrella. A shopkeeper becomes obsessed with owning her blue umbrella but she refuses to give it to him.

3. Delhi is Not Far: This novel is about dreams and hopeful people who want to get out of their small town in order to live big dreams.

4. The Night Train at Deoli and other stories: This novel is about simple characters and how they deal with suffering the loss of a loved parent, unfulfilled dreams, natural calamities, ghostly visitations, their abiding faith in God, neighbour,family and more.

5. Cherry Tree: This novel is about a girl in Northern India who grows a cherry tree from seed. She has quiet wisdom and a love of life. This is a very gentle story.

6. Our Trees still grow in Dehra: This novel includes fourteen engaging stories that will take you on a journey through the author's life in a beautiful and calming setting. It discusses the people and places that touched his life and made it beautiful.