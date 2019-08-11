Route to our roots

Ethical ensembles

A farm to fashion initiative, Ethicus was launched with the aim to revive the rich local hand weaving traditions. The brand produces products of the highest quality using the finest of ecologic cotton yarns (grown using sustainable and organic farming principles) and the best of artisans to create these textiles. The weavers are equally involved in the design process to help ideate various techniques of weaving, bridging the relationship between the designer and the weavers. All their products carry tags with the picture of the weaver on it as well as their name and the number of days it took them to weave the product.