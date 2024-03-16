Rotary SHAKTI Award 2024: Celebrating Excellence By Indian Women

Mumbai, March 15, 2024- In a dazzling ceremony held at the Trident Rooftop, Nariman Point, Mumbai, the Rotary Club of Bombay and the Rotary Club of SOBO joined hands to honour some remarkable women who epitomize excellence, resilience, innovation, and leadership.

The chief guest, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO of Taj Hotels, Resorts & Palaces graced the occasion, emphasizing the hospitality industry's commitment to recognizing and supporting women's achievements.

The organising committee of the two Rotary Clubs orchestrated the event flawlessly, ensuring a seamless tribute to all the recipients of the SHAKTI Award.

The prestigious Rotary Shakti Award this year celebrated luminaries from diverse fields:

* Creative Icon: The ever-inspiring Anita Dongre

* Thought Leader: The indomitable Faye D'Souza

* Entrepreneur: The visionary Kainaz Messman-Harchandrai

* Pathbreaker: The iconic Masoom Minawala

* Sports: The champion athlete, Sufiya Sufi

* Woman of Courage: The fearless Nidhi Chaphekar

* Performing Arts (Music): The Table maestro Anuradha Pal

* Medical Practitioner: The esteemed Dr. Neeru Vithalani

* Social Change- Maker: The Impactful Suparna Gupta

* Education: The dedicated Beenaa Advani

* Visual Arts: The phenomenal Tasneem Zakaria Mehta

* Author: The literary genius Shanta Gokhale

* Environmentalist: The pioneering Dr. Sarika Kulkarni

* Performing Arts (Theatre & Movies): The legendary Lillete Dubey

* Science & Technology: The Brilliant Dr. Ramalakshmi Datta

The Rotary SHAKTI Award continues to be a beacon of inspiration, acknowledging women who not only excel in their respective fields but also catalyze positive change in society. Beautiful gift hampers from Ratan Jewellers & Moha were handed over to each Shakti Awardee. As the evening unfolded amidst applause and camaraderie, it reaffirmed the timeless truth: “Behind every successful woman is herself, rewriting the narrative of strength, grace, and resilience.”