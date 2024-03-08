Rotary Club Of Bombay Pier Rallies For Cervical Cancer Prevention

Cervical Cancer/Representational Image | Canva

The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier, under the leadership of its president Mayuri Bhasin, will launch a cervical cancer vaccination drive on March 10.

Cervical cancer, a pressing global health concern

Cervical cancer remains a pressing global health concern, claiming thousands of lives each year, particularly in low-income communities. In India, the burden of cervical cancer disproportionately affects marginalised populations, highlighting the urgent need for targeted interventions.

Emphasising the significance of this initiative, Basin said, “We recognise the critical importance of ensuring access to life-saving vaccinations and preventive care for all women, regardless of their socio-economic status. This drive reflects our collective commitment to promoting equitable healthcare and building healthier communities.”

Drive will flag off with a car rally on March 10

The drive will flag off with a car rally on March 10, starting at 8.30am from NCPA, Marine Drive. This rally will serve as a call to action for awareness, rallying community members and stakeholders around the importance of cervical cancer prevention and early detection. Following the rally, the club will embark on a mission to provide vaccination to underprivileged communities, including slum dwellers in Mumbai South, underprivileged schools in Dharavi and Bandra, and other vulnerable populations.

The guests at the launch include MP Milind Deora, transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, and Rotary district governor Arun Bhargava.