Riding on the electric wave: From Ola to Ather... Here are top electric two-wheelers in the market

With the Indian government promoting cleaner mobility and fuel prices skyrocketing, people today are inching towards electric vehicles (EVs). Though the electric mobility stage may not be at its peak in India yet, it is certainly becoming more relevant — EVs are affordable and reliable.

Given the rise in popularity of EVs, car manufacturers are now investing a considerable amount in electric scooters — though electric cars might not be as expensive compared to the fuel ones, they aren't still affordable for all. And in metropolitan cities like Mumbai where parking is a major concern, two-wheelers are becoming the best bet to beat the problem.

Not just conventional motorcycle makers, but many start-ups are also joining the electric vehicles bandwagon. And when it comes to electric two-wheelers, people in India are not just looking for a low price tag, but also features and performance. While having multiple options to choose from is a euphoric feeling, those very options can be a problem when buying a new ride. So, for those wanting to buy electric two-wheelers, we have shortlisted the top ones currently ruling the market!

Ola S1 Pro

Ola electric scooters come in two variants — S1 and S1 Pro. While the S1 variant claims to cover 121 km, the more-expensive S1 Pro brags of going around 180 km before needing a recharge. The 3.97kWh battery pack in Pro can be fast charged for a range of 75km in 18 minutes. The full charging time is rated at six and a half hours.

Price: S1 — Rs 94,99 lakh; S1 Pro — Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, before state subsidies) in Maharashtra

Ather 450x

The 450X is available in two variants — the entry-level Ather 450 Plus and the top-end model, Ather 450x. Both the scooters are fairly similar, cosmetically. But, the Ather 450x edges out ahead when it comes to mechanicals. The Ather 450X comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack producing about 6 kW and has a torque of 26 Nm. The electric scooter promises a range of 85 km in Eco mode. It can sprint from zero to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

Price: Ather Ather 450 Plus — Rs 1.09 Lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai); Ather 450X — Rs 1,28,636 (ex-showroom Mumbai)

Simple One

Simple Energy has announced that the deliveries for its Simple One premium electric scooter will commence from June 2022. This ‘Made in India’ e-scooter will provide a driving range of 203 km in Eco mode and a maximum range of 236 km in IDC for a fully charged battery. The vehicle can sprint from 0-40 in just less than 2.95 seconds along with a speed of up to 105km/h. For those looking for a light-on-the-pocket scooter, this one is the best buy — you can pre-book it at the company’s website for just Rs 1947.

Price: Rs 1.09 (ex-showroom)

Bounce Infinity e1

Bounce Infinity electric scooter has a unique design that blends the best of both worlds — retro and modern. The electric scooter gets features like retro-themed LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light, a digital instrument cluster, LED taillight etc. Bounce Infinity comes powered by a 2 kWh battery pack that offers 83 Nm of torque. This scooter gets multiple riding modes.

Price: Rs 69,999 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra)

EeVe Soul

The EeVe Soul electric scooter comes with two lithium ferrous phosphate (LFP) battery packs that offer a range of 120 km per charge. This electric scooter is equipped with an anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, central braking system, geo-tagging, keyless experience, reverse mode and geo-fencing.

Price: Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

Revolt RV400

The Revolt RV400 is equipped with a 3Kw electric motor and is powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery. The bike can be fully charged in 4.5 hours, offers a top speed of 80 km per hour and a maximum range of 150 km.

Price: Rs. 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:00 AM IST