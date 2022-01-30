Best of January: Jabra, JBL, Noise, Xiaomi, Vivo, and more... 7 gadgets to have on your radar

The year 2021 was a mixed one—while it oscillated between good and bad for some, it yoyo-ed between bad and ugly for some. It was kind of a mixed bag for the world of tech as well. But, 2022 has begun on a positive note with some fab launches. As the first month of the year draws to a close (already!), here we round up some of the best ones that can make your work from home life or online classes a bit easier. And, if you are a tech geek, then these might make for good additions to your collection! And, the best part is, many of these products are available at discounted rates on e-commerce websites — so, whether you have deep pockets are not, these are worth a glance.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Denmark-based Jabra has introduced new earbuds — Elite 4 Active. The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and are water and sweat-proof. The Elite 4 Active offers great calls with 4-microphone technology. It is protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, so users can be heard loud and clear on calls — say bye-bye to noisy family members trying to butt in while you are on a call! The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) mode for amplifying your surroundings. These earbuds also include HearThrough for added awareness. Jabra Elite 4 Active is available in navy, black and light mint colour options.

Price: Rs 10,999

JBL Tour One

Audio equipment maker JBL has unveiled its latest noise-cancelling headphones, JBL Tour One. The JBL Tour series is targeted at business professionals looking for headphones with smart features and a sleek design. The JBL Tour One headphones come with adaptive noise cancellation and four microphones for better call quality. The headphones support Google Assistant and Alexa inputs and come with 40mm dynamic drivers.

Price: Rs 24,999.

Moto tab G70 LTE

Moto tab G70 LTE was launched in India on January 18. The tablet has an 11-inch 2K display which is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset paired with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The tablet has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a single 8-megapixel front camera. The tablet will be available in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. This is a good option for those looking for budget tabs.

Price: Rs. 21,999

Logitech MX Keys Mini wireless keyboards

For the past two years, many tech giants have been cashing in people's need for gadgets that make their work from home life easy. Jumping on the bandwagon, PC peripherals maker Logitech recently introduced two new wireless keyboards—but you'll have to shell out a lot for these babies. The MX Keys Mini and the MX Keys Mini for Mac come with a minimalist design and offer the best features of the standard MX Keys keyboards to consumers. The keyboards are launched as premium wireless keyboards and are available in three colours — rose, pale grey and graphite.

Price: Rs 12,995

Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch

Keeping up the demand for smart wearable devices, Noise has come up with a budget smartwatch — ColorFit Caliber. The smartwatch helps you keep a tab on your health with its 24-hour heart rate monitor along with other things like blood oxygen, sleep, stress and body temperature with its advanced sensors. The ColorFit Caliber features a 1.69-inch TFT display with a 240×280 pixel resolution. It includes 60 sports modes to help fitness enthusiasts track their fitness on the go. It also comes with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The watch can be paired with both Android and iOS devices.

Price: Rs. 3,999.

Xiaomi 11i series

Offering its patrons a new year gift, Xiaomi unveiled new smartphones in the 11i series — Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G. Both smartphones share the same list of specifications, except the notable charging capabilities in the latter. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G features 120W fast charging, the company is touting it as ‘India’s fastest charging smartphone’. With 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, 120Hz high refresh rate AMOLED display, 108MP camera, coupled with a powerful all-new Dimensity 920 high-performance processor, these devices are designed to deliver to their true potential.

Price: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G — Rs 26,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB) and Rs 28,999 (8GB + 128GB)

Xiaomi 11i 5G — Rs 24,999 (6GB + 128GB) and Rs 26,999 (8GB + 128GB)

Vivo V23 series

Here's some good news for Vivo loyalists. The smartphone manufacturer has unveiled the V23 series in India that offers the first-ever colour changing back panel with 50MP 'Eye AF Dual Selfie' camera. The V23 and V23 Pro will be available in two finishes — Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

V23 Pro offers a 3D-curved screen that is as thin as 7.36mm and weighs only 171 grams. It is made of aerospace-grade aluminium, exquisitely set in a metal flat frame design and is just 7.39 mm thin, and weighs only 179 grams. V23 Pro and V23 come with a 6.56-inch and 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD resolution.

Price: V23 Pro — Rs 38,990 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 43,990 (12GB+256GB)

V23 — Rs 29,990 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 34,990 (12GB+256GB).

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:00 AM IST