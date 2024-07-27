Revisiting 80s & 90s games

Super Mario

Super Mario has captivated gamers since its debut in 1985. Its enduring popularity continues to inspire new generations of players worldwide. Developed by Nintendo, it combines traditional platforming with simplified controls optimised for touchscreens. Players guide Mario through various levels, collecting coins, dodging enemies, and reaching the flagpole to advance.

Available: iOS, Andriod

Snake game

Snake ’97 is a nostalgic revival of the classic mobile game originally found on Nokia phones. A classic in early mobile gaming involves controlling a growing snake as it navigates a grid. Players steer the snake to eat food, causing it to grow longer and making navigation more challenging. Avoiding collisions with walls or the snake's tail adds difficulty.

Available: iOS, Andriod

Tetris

Tetris is a renowned puzzle game created by Alexey Pajitnov in 1984. Offers a modern take on the classic puzzle game. It retains the iconic gameplay of manipulating falling tetrominoes to create complete lines but also includes new features like daily challenges, multiplayer battles, and themed events.

Available: iOS, Andriod

Street fighter

Street Fighter is a legendary fighting game. Players select iconic characters like Ryu and Chun-Li, each with unique fighting styles, to battle opponents worldwide. Known for its strategic combat mechanics, special moves, and competitive gameplay, the game has influenced the fighting game genre profoundly. The game features intuitive touch controls, stunning graphics, and various gameplay modes including online multiplayer battles.

Available: iOS, Andriod

Pac man

The classic "Pac-Man" game was created by Namco in 1980. Players compete in tournaments across various mazes, collecting dots, avoiding ghosts, and utilising power-ups. It features multiplayer modes, daily challenges, and customization options for PAC-MAN. With vibrant visuals and addictive gameplay, it preserves the nostalgia of the original while introducing new elements for mobile gaming.

Available: iOS, Andriod