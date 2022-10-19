Review: Chufang, Asian Kitchen and Bar in BKC - your go-to place for Japanese and Chinese food

Chufang, Asian Kitchen and Bar in BKC is a new address for Mumbaikars to regale with new flavours from Japan and China. The newly opened pan-Asian food joint looks quite unsuspecting from the outside, but is a whole new world once you step in. The restaurant invited us for tasting of delectable delicacies from their illustrious menu.

Needless to say the ambience of the indoor restaurant quickly transports you into a meditative space with its soothing architecture. The drenched-in-red aesthetic isn’t at odds with the original wood beams along with a mirror aesthetic which makes this small place appear huge enough. We were welcomed with a huge custom-made Buddha installation right at the center of the space with round seating supported with chandeliers and Buddhist bells covering the entire wall.

After a few pleasantries and conversations later, we were seated at our tables with chilled Summer Dream which came with Apple juice, peach puree and Elderflower concoction, and Spicy Secret blend with watermelon, jalapeno, black salt and lime from their mocktail menu by Ninad Raul.

For starters we picked Veg Crystal Dumplings and California Sushi with avocado fillings was delightful from Chef Arbin Tamang menu. Nobody does sushi better than the Japanese, we were tempted to say before the owner of this cozy eatery Arvin Tucker cleared the myth, 'Sushi is from Southeast China'. The Crystal Dumplings were paired with yakitori sauce had a subtle pungent bite that had us going for more.

Our next set of entrées included Blue rice with Thai Red Curry. We loved the texture of rice and that coconut milk, lemongrass and galangal flavour in Thai kari. We kept our eating menu small since we indulged extra on starters. There were several other options available in appetisers, Sushi and Noodles section for non-vegetarians. We didn't have any space for dessert so we left that for the next time.

Try their Java fish in banana leaf, Prawns Hargow, Spicy cheddar Broccoli, Crispy Prawns, Cheung fun, Pad Thai, and Kung Pao Chicken.

All day, 6 pm to 10 pm. Price: INR 2,000 + for two