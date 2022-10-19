e-Paper Get App
Indulge in a Hyderabadi Food Festival at Jyran in BKC

Main courses include options like Nizami Handi, Hyderabadi Gosht Haleem, and Mahi Begum Bahar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the elegant, luxury hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, has launched a special Hyderabadi Food Festival at Jyran, which serves authentic cuisine inspired by the Northwest Indian Frontier Province.

The special Hyderabadi a-la-carte menu offers soups like Gosht Ka Marag (rich traditional lamb leg broth simmered overnight on charcoal); and Subs Badami Shorba; and appetisers like Phaldari Shikampuri Kebab (pan-griddled raw banana patties filled with raisin and spices); Hyderabadi Gosht Keeme ka Samosa; and Jhinga Nishapuri (tiger prawn marinated with Hyderabadi potli masala, yogurt and cheese, finished in a charcoal oven).

World Food Day: Chef Massimo Bottura says, 'I take recipes as a starting point from which I begin...
Main courses include options like Nizami Handi (a rich vegetable curry with cashew, almond and pistachio); Hyderabadi Gosht Haleem; and Mahi Begum Bahar (fillet of fish cooked in sesame and dry coconut gravy).

Biryani and rice accompaniments like Nizami Tarkari Biryani; and Kachhi Gosht ki Biryani pair well with dals like Kaddu ka Dalcha (a traditional four-lentils and bottle gourd delicacy cooked with tamarind and tempered with roasted garlic, fried onion and red chilies); and Dal Nawabi (lentils infused with smoked charcoal and tempered with betel leaf), as well as a selection of raitas and breads.

End the meal on a sweet note with desserts like Khubani ka Meetha with Saffron Cream (Hyderabad’s famous apricot pudding, garnished with apricot and almond and served with whipped cream); Hyderabadi Zafrani Phirni; and Kulfi Faluda.

Available at Jyran till October 23, 2022.

Monday-Friday: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Open for lunch on weekends.

For reservations: +91 22 61175115 / +91 22 61175115

