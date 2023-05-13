Rema Calm Down Concert: Artist lineup and everything you need to know about the event in Mumbai today |

Excited about the Rema concert in Mumbai today? Definitely, yes. The concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of Rema, the Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper who has taken the music world by storm. It is a highly anticipated music event that took place in Delhi on May 12 and is all set to be organised in Mumbai on May 13, today at DOME, NSCI SVP Stadium.

Fans can expect to hear some of Rema's biggest hits along with new music from his latest album, 'Rave & Roses.' The shows will feature stunning visual effects, along with live performances from Rema and his band. So, we bring for you the interesting lineup of artists that will be performing in the Rema Calm Down Concert along with the timings.

Take a look:

Dj Mark and Arya- 5:00 - 5:30

DJ Odin- 5:30- 6:15

Dj Jay- 6:15-7:00

Celina Sharma- 7:00-7:30

Nikita Gandhi- 7:30-8:00

tyumiyoki- 8:00-8:40

Zahra- 8:40-9:00

Karan kanchan ft. Riar Saab- 9:00-9:45

Artist integration

Rema- 10:00-11:00

Artist integration

Edward maya- 11:10 onwards

Nigerian singer Rema became an instant sensation after his track 'Calm Down' took over social media like wildfire.

What sets Rema apart from other artists in the Afrobeats genre is his ability to blend different styles and sounds. His music incorporates elements of hip-hop, trap, and Afro-fusion, creating a unique and infectious sound. His lyrics are also notable for their honesty and vulnerability, touching on themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

The 23-year-old Afro-Rave singer is in India for the first time in India, and he's excited, to say the least. “I have heard a lot about Indian culture. I used to see my sister watch Zee TV and all of that music from India,” he told The Free Press Journal.

His last concert in India will take place in Hyderabad on May 14.