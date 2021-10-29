Red or Blue card? Visit Bandra's The Game, Palacio for a thrilling 'Squid Game' themed Halloween party this weekend

From the servers dressed in the Squid Game jumpsuits to each person being handed the Squid Game triangle or circle or square card and stamp as they enter, to the pink coffins and the iconic 12 ft doll who was responsible for eliminating half the contestants in the Squid Game, The Game, Palacio in Bandra has taken a cue from Netflix's popular show to host this year's Halloween party. The decor will transport you not only to a Halloween-friendly nightclub vibe but also to the scene of the crime at Squid Game. There will be games to be played and many things to win including rounds of shots!



There will be plenty of surprises in the food as well - they will all be in the theme - if you order the Baos or the pizza or the burger, the presentation will definitely be in full Halloween Squid Game theme! We don't want to give away too much but rest assured it will be a bloody and gory affair just as Halloween should be!



The unimaginable? There will be a Dalgona cookie challenge on every table! Just like in Squid Game, you will need to use a needle to break the cookie using a needle. And presents if you win and luckily for you, no death sentence if you don't!

Set in the nucleus of fast-paced and lively Bandra, Mumbai, this contemporary underground entertainment hub is unlike anything the country has seen before. A modern salute to the glory days of family-friendly fun, The Game Palacio is refined recreation done right.

India has opened its doors to a unique bowling and entertainment experience- Game Palacio, with its flagship site in Bandra Mumbai. The bespoke transparent bowling lanes, a first in the world, are made of treated pinewood with exclusive black and gold-lining work done in Hungary to complement the decor.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

The alleys reflect modernity and are designed to exacting standards, so as to appeal to patrons visually, while seamlessly blending both form and function. "Bowling-League-friendly" lanes, and a menu filled with modern and incredible comfort food ensures that everyday enthusiasts and committed league bowlers can make the most of their time spent here.

Advertisement

The Game Palacio also offers lane-side butler service, innovative cocktails, and enough room to bring together large groups for a day of fun, laughter and good times. The VIP rooms on the first level offer private party guests a more intimate environment.

The arcade games on offer, and the world-class service make it the perfect setting for a quick midweek break, or a weekend of exhilaration and entertainment.

Love retro-gaming? You can eat to your heart's content as PAC-MAN. Enjoy the adrenaline rush as Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series and try your luck on the Super Swirl! There are exciting prizes to be won!

The fully-functional and world-class resto-bar at Game-Palacio is the perfect place to unwind after bowling or the arcade. The chefs will mesmerize you with a delectable range of foods, while the bartenders will amaze you with their skills and prowess. For the lovers of fine cocktails, there is a fully-stocked bar with spirits from around the world.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Speaking of The Game, Prasuk Jain, Founder said, “After successfully launching and running our two snow parks in Mumbai and Delhi respectively, we are all set to launch our second new adventure center, The Game, Palacio. Our team has conceptualized this arcade for almost 2 years and for it to finally come to life, ready and running, is a huge deal in itself. We are very certain that the people in Bandra are going to love The Game as much as we do.”

“The idea of The Game has come to us with a lot of traveling. When you travel overseas, you come across so many gaming arcades with innovative rides and sporting activities. We feel India lacks that and The Game has bought in to play to void that gap between entertainment seekers in the city. We are bringing some unique games like Curling and Bungee Soccer for first time to India and I’m sure a lot of people will be excited to try a new space,” said Jain.

The Frutti Di Mare pizzas straight from the heart of Italy, while lovers of fusion foods will want to experience the pan-seared Tofu on a bed of Mexican brown rice. The Golden Haze (fresh galangal muddled with peach apple juice and topped up with whiskey) and Maid of Honour (blue pea infused gin with kafir lime topped with tonic water and magic) are specials from the bartenders that will leave you wanting more, and for those with a more conventional pallete, you can always try a Whiskey Sour, or a cooling Mojito on a warm summer afternoon.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 09:53 PM IST