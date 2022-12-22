Recipe: Delicious Chicken Tikka Masala to bring in the Christmas weekend

e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRecipe: Delicious Chicken Tikka Masala to bring in the Christmas weekend

Delicious and flavourful, this dish is every non-veg lover's favourite

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Timolina
77 year-old Glasgow-based Ali Ahmed Aslam, who is credited with inventing the popular Chicken Tikka Masala died on Thursday. The dish which has become synonyms to Indian food was improvised by a Pakistan-born Ali Ahmed Aslam with a sauce made from a tin of tomato soup. While the dish evolved over the years, and many chefs across the world gave it their own twist, it never failed to give the same delicious taste to remain every non-veg lover's favourite. In ode to the man, who changed the taste of non-vegetarians forever across the world, here is Chicken Tikka Masala recipe by Chef Ritesh Tulsian, who is also an owner at Bambai — a multicultural restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai.

Ingredients:

For Chicken Tikka:

Boneless Chicken Thigh: 160 gms
Hung Curd: 50 gms
Ginger-Garlic Paste: 3 tbsp
Red Chilli Powder: 1 tbsp
Garam Masala Powder: 1 tbsp
Kasoori Methi Powder: 2 pinch
Salt: to taste
Chaat Masala: a pinch
Mustard Oil: 2 tsp

For the gravy:

Oil: 1 tbsp
Whole cumin seeds: 1 tsp
Chopped Ginger: 1 tsp
Chopped Garlic: 2 tsp
Chopped Green Chillies: 1 tsp
Onion Diced: 4-5 pcs
Green Capsicum Diced: 4-5 pcs
Onion-Tomato Gravy: 3 tbsp
Water: as required
Garam Masala Powder: 2 tsp
Salt: to taste
Butter: 1 tbsp
Cooking Cream: 2 tsp
Chopped Coriander: for garnish

Accompaniments:
Laccha Onions: 35 gms
Lemon Wedge: 1 no
Garlic Naan: 2 nos

Method:

1) Marinate Chicken with given ingredients, rest for 3-4 hours in fridge and cook in tandoor / BBQ or oven. Set aside.

2) Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds to it.

3) Once it starts to crackle add ginger, garlic and green chillies to it and sauté.

4) Add diced onion and capsicum and sauté.

5) Add chicken tikka and sauté.

6) Add onion-tomato gravy and mix well. Add dry spice powders and mix well.

7) Add a splash of water and braise everything together over low heat.

8) Finishes with butter and cream and garnish with fresh coriander.

9) Serve hot accompanied with laccha onions, lemon wedge and garlic naan.

article-image

