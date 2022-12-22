Recipe: Delicious Chicken Tikka Masala to bring in the Christmas weekend

Timolina

77 year-old Glasgow-based Ali Ahmed Aslam, who is credited with inventing the popular Chicken Tikka Masala died on Thursday. The dish which has become synonyms to Indian food was improvised by a Pakistan-born Ali Ahmed Aslam with a sauce made from a tin of tomato soup. While the dish evolved over the years, and many chefs across the world gave it their own twist, it never failed to give the same delicious taste to remain every non-veg lover's favourite. In ode to the man, who changed the taste of non-vegetarians forever across the world, here is Chicken Tikka Masala recipe by Chef Ritesh Tulsian, who is also an owner at Bambai — a multicultural restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai.

Ingredients:



For Chicken Tikka:

Boneless Chicken Thigh: 160 gms

Hung Curd: 50 gms

Ginger-Garlic Paste: 3 tbsp

Red Chilli Powder: 1 tbsp

Garam Masala Powder: 1 tbsp

Kasoori Methi Powder: 2 pinch

Salt: to taste

Chaat Masala: a pinch

Mustard Oil: 2 tsp



For the gravy:

Oil: 1 tbsp

Whole cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Chopped Ginger: 1 tsp

Chopped Garlic: 2 tsp

Chopped Green Chillies: 1 tsp

Onion Diced: 4-5 pcs

Green Capsicum Diced: 4-5 pcs

Onion-Tomato Gravy: 3 tbsp

Water: as required

Garam Masala Powder: 2 tsp

Salt: to taste

Butter: 1 tbsp

Cooking Cream: 2 tsp

Chopped Coriander: for garnish



Accompaniments:

Laccha Onions: 35 gms

Lemon Wedge: 1 no

Garlic Naan: 2 nos

Method:



1) Marinate Chicken with given ingredients, rest for 3-4 hours in fridge and cook in tandoor / BBQ or oven. Set aside.

2) Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds to it.

3) Once it starts to crackle add ginger, garlic and green chillies to it and sauté.

4) Add diced onion and capsicum and sauté.

5) Add chicken tikka and sauté.

6) Add onion-tomato gravy and mix well. Add dry spice powders and mix well.

7) Add a splash of water and braise everything together over low heat.

8) Finishes with butter and cream and garnish with fresh coriander.

9) Serve hot accompanied with laccha onions, lemon wedge and garlic naan.

