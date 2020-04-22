Real NASA pics on Earth Day 2020 that you should share on WhatsApp

Around the world, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Earth Day was a unified response to an environment in crisis — oil spills, smog, rivers so polluted they literally caught fire.

On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — took to the streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet, according to the Earth Day website.

The first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.

Marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, here are some real NASA pictures of our planet which you use as wallpapers or even share with your friends and family on WhatsApp.