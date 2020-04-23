Ramadan 2020: Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) teachings are the perfect guide for the Holy month amid COVID-19 crisis

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Other than observing fasts and praying five times a day, Muslims also spend their time learning about the teachings of Islam and indulge in spiritual reflection as the month is believed to bring the worshipers closer to Allah (Subhanahu wa ta'ala). Amidts the COVID-19 pandemic, while the whole world is grappling to combat the novel coronavirus, it is of utmost importance for us to understand and know more about the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) regarding pandemics.

Although praying in congregation is superior to prayers performed individually, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) had also emphasized on the importance of self-isolation and quarantine during the outbreak of deadly diseases. According to Sahih al-Bukhari, the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) said, "If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; and if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place."

He also instructed his followers that one sick person should not risk the entire community's health at large. "Do not place a sick patient with a healthy person," Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) said. He also extended the teachings to animals and told his followers that the cattle suffering from diseases should not be mixed with healthy cattle.

Furthermore, Islam also places great emphasis on the importance of cleanliness as it is also regarded to be the 'half faith'.