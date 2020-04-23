Ramadan or Ramzan - which is the correct term?

Ramadan or Ramzan is observed in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which Muslims across the world practice self-restraint as they observe 30-day fasting period from dawn to dusk.

But, one question that pops up is between Ramzan and Ramadan which one is right?

Actually, both are correct. ‘Ramzan’ is a Parsi word with Persian roots, while ‘Ramadan’ has Arab roots and comes from the word ‘ramad’, denoting an object intensely heated by the sun. Ramzan is mostly used in India

The same difference comes into play in words like "Allah" and "Khuda”. Allah is an Arabic word used to describe God and Khuda is a Persian word again used describe God.