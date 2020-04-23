Ramadan or Ramzan - which is the correct term?

Ramadan or Ramzan is observed in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which Muslims across the world practice self-restraint as they observe 30-day fasting period from dawn to dusk.
But, one question that pops up is between Ramzan and Ramadan which one is right?
Actually, both are correct. ‘Ramzan’ is a Parsi word with Persian roots, while ‘Ramadan’ has Arab roots and comes from the word ‘ramad’, denoting an object intensely heated by the sun. Ramzan is mostly used in India
The same difference comes into play in words like "Allah" and "Khuda”. Allah is an Arabic word used to describe God and Khuda is a Persian word again used describe God.
While Ramzan and Ramadan are the same, there is slight difference between ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’. ‘Ramadan Mubarak’, simply put, means ‘have a blessed Ramadan’—this also the most commonly used form of greeting. ‘Ramadan Kareem’ roughly means ‘may Ramadan be generous to you’. Many Muslims are divided over the usage of the second form of greeting owing to a belief that Ramadan in itself can’t be generous and it goes against teachings of Islam.
Ramzan or Ramadan takes place for four weeks and two days. Fasting during this period is mandatory for Muslims, but there are a few exceptions: Those who are travelling, are very ill, elderly, pregnant, menstruating or have diabetes do not need to fast. The first and last dates of Ramzan or Ramadan are determined by the lunar Islamic calendar and differs from place to place.
Muslims usually gather to offer evening prayers and break the fast together. But, owing to coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown this year, restrictions on gathering are expected to be put in place. It is advised to stay home and pray with family members.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)