When will Ramadan 2020 begin in India?

The holy month of Ramadan is most likely to begin from eve of Thursday, April 23 in India which will be determined by the sighting of the new moon.

However, the first day of fasting is likely to begin from Friday, April 24 as is the case in most Arab nations in the Middle-East.

With the global pandemic COVID-19 which has forced the entire world to go under lockdown, this year many Ramadan activities will come to a standstill.

As all religious congregations are banned during the lockdown period, Taraweeh -- a set of special prayers that take place during the holy month -- will also not be performed this year.

Our Middle-Eastern neighbours Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and many other Muslim nations are also likely to begin fasting from Friday, same day as India.

In the United States and Europe, Muslim communities rely on astronomical calculations for the sighting of the moon.

However, it is likely that they too will begin the fast, starting Friday.

While Muslim lunar months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon, Ramadan's last day of fasting is likely to be observed on May 23.

At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr which means "festival of breaking the fast".

While the moon is sighted on the 29th night of Ramadan, Eid-al-Fitr is likely to be observed on May 24 of this year, keeping in mind the starting date of the holy month.

'Ramadan Mubarak' and 'Ramadan Kareem' are common greetings during this month.