Ramadan 2020: Ramadan Kareem WhatsApp images and messages to send to your loved ones

The holy month of Ramadan is most likely to begin on the eve of Friday, April 24 in India which will be determined by the sighting of the new moon.

With the global pandemic COVID-19 which has forced the entire world to go under lockdown, this year many Ramadan activities will come to a standstill.

As all religious congregations are banned during the lockdown period, Taraweeh -- a set of special prayers that take place during the holy month -- will also not be performed this year.

But that should not stop you from sharing Ramadan Kareem and Ramadan Mubarak WhatsApp messages and images with your friends and family, all the while maintaining social distancing.