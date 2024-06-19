Radhika Merchant Looks Ethereal In Lavender Gown, See Latest Pictures With Anant Ambani At Pre-Wedding

Instagram

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all set to tie a knot on July 12, 2024. The couple was seen having a great time at their pre-wedding bash on the cruise. The four day cruise had several themes and parties. The internet is loving the series of outfits the bride to be wore throughout the Pre-wedding bash. In the new set of images that are out from the bash, Radhika is seen wearing a dreamy lavender gown designed by Lever Couture.

This dreamy Lavender Gown is designed by Lever Couture. Stylist Rhea Kapoor shared these series of images where Radhika and Anant were captured enjoying a joyful moment.

The lavender outfit also featured a long, floor sweeping train with strands and structured sleeves. Radhika went minimal with the jewellry for this outfit. She is seen wearing a earring and ear cuffs on her left ear accompanied by multiple silver and diamond finger rings.

Complementing her gorgeous outfit, her hairstyle, which was a neat bun looked perfect. Holding her hand while she walked down the stairs was her to her beau, Anant Ambani who looked handsome in black outfit styled with a statement embellished jacket.

Rhea Kapoor, who styles Radhika's outfit said, "Out of this world" while describing Anant and Radhika's images from the pre-wedding. Their Pre wedding bash commenced from Italy on May 29 and ended in Italy on June 1.

Radhika concluded the look with shimmery silver stilettos. The couple looked happy in their element and were seen having the time of their life. Many Bollywood celebrities also attended this four day pre-wedding bash that took place in a luxurious cruise that set sail from Italy and ended in France. By the looks of it, the internet is still not over the images that are emerging from the pre-wedding bash!