Book Review: USA v Raj – A Memoir By Dr Raj Bothra, Co-Authored By Jenifer DeBellis, On Wrongful Imprisonment

What happens when you are picked up by the authorities, indicted and jailed — and it’s all wrongful? And in a foreign country?

USA v Raj is a memoir by Dr Raj Bothra, co-authored by Jenifer DeBellis, that chronicles Bothra's wrongful arrest and imprisonment by the US federal government, and his eventual acquittal. The book highlights systemic flaws in the American justice system, and how an individual, despite the might of the state against him, battled it, sending out a powerful message of resilience in the process.

Dr Bothra, an Indian immigrant surgeon, who had worked in the US for 50 years, was suddenly indicted on 54 counts of alleged fraud.

While his co-defendants were released on bail the same day, Dr Bothra, despite being a Padma Shri recipient, was repeatedly denied bail and imprisoned for 1,301 days — three and a half years — without a trial or conviction, in a case described as “David vs Goliath”.

He was pressured to accept a plea deal, but he says he refused, steadfast in his innocence. Ultimately, in June 2022, a 12-member jury unanimously acquitted Bothra on all 54 charges, validating his fight for justice.

This powerful and at times unsettling narrative offers readers a rare and illuminating look into the shortcomings of the justice system, posing vital questions about fairness, accountability, and the abuse of authority. More than simply a memoir, the book stands as a call to action for genuine reform and a celebration of truth’s enduring strength.

Co-author Jenifer DeBellis brings a resonant voice to this moving account of injustice, redemption, and hope. Readers will draw inspiration from Dr Bothra’s steadfast faith, deep commitment to his family, and ultimate triumph over what appeared to be impossible odds.

As Dr Bothra says in the book, “The more the defense team questioned witnesses, the more they revealed how the government’s false narrative and truth was hidden just below the water’s surface. Our unified mission was below the surface in hopes they would see the truth and judge accordingly… I focused on the hope that shone brightly above my turmoil — the hope that truth would ultimately triumph — and reimagined these shackles as the chains secured to my anchor protecting me from being destroyed by these stormy seas.”

Combining legal drama with heartfelt introspection, USA v Raj traces Dr Bothra’s journey from a small Indian town to becoming one of America’s most respected medical professionals — only for his dream to be shattered by government corruption. Through his intimate and compelling testimony, the book stands as both a warning and an affirmation of human resilience, chronicling a harrowing legal battle and offering a broader critique of the failings of the justice system.

And with the powerhouse actor Kabir Bedi portraying Dr Bothra in the film adaptation that is set to be released this year, the story is bound to reach a far greater audience, giving hope that this is one experience that won’t recur.

As Dr Bothra says, “USA v Raj is my clarion call to shed light on the broken judicial system I endured. It exposes how unchecked government power and a win-at-all-costs mentality can wreck innocent lives. My story could happen to anyone. No one is immune from this kind of injustice.”

Book: USA v Raj: The Truth Behind One Of This Nation’s Biggest False Arrest & Imprisonment Scandals

Author: Dr Raj Bothra & Jenifer DeBellis

Publisher: Pink Panther Press

Pages: 615

Price: ₹336