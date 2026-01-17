Book Review: 'The Liar Among Us' By Bishhal Paull Is A Thrilling Young Adult Mystery Set In Mystical Sikkim

The headline says it all for a YA that is an honest attempt at writing fiction for the growing young adults. The Liar Among Us by Bishhal Paull speaks the YA language and is in the middle of their universe. However, the best part of reading the thriller is the story, which has a universal appeal.

You meet Angad Sandhu from a small place in Punjab, a freshman on sports scholarship at the most prestigious and extremely competitive boarding school in India, Valorhouse International. You travel with him to Sikkim, where the school is located in a spooky location. He has come here with a painful secret and a thirst to shed its weight and prove himself. But it seems he is not the only one with baggage dragging them down.

You are introduced to Sree, his roommate with skills but saddled by his past, including his Dalit identity. Arisha Lyndogh, the warden’s daughter, hates her mother and is fighting a battle of her own. You also get introduced to Krish, the star with an attitude to match, his minions Pranay and Faruq, the queen bee Naomi, and the talented and good Garima Bhave. All are hiding things that might explode their lives if out in the open. And then there is Eisha trying to find answers about the disappearance of her friend Madhab Deka.

While trying to prove himself through his clubs for the Richard’s Cup, winning over friends, and beating his newly developed rival Krish, Angad opens a Pandora's box through his radio club. Someone reveals that Madhab was seen in the school after his disappearance. But was it really him? What happened to him? Why is the Forbidden Wing off for students? What is the school trying to hide? And will the opened secret claim other lives? That is for you to read in The Liar Among Us.

The novel hits all the points in weaving a YA story that speaks their language and about their troubles. You know there are kids like Angad who have the thirst to prove themselves and move out of the dark shadows. You know there are the Sree’s fighting the system and trying to be someone. There is a Krish whose arrogance also has a backstory.

Paull has woven an intricate thriller with multiple stories converging to the youngsters rediscovering themselves, their friendships, and their lives while keeping their eyes on the Richard Cup. The Madhab disappearance angle keeps popping up at the right time to keep you engaged. Of course, there is a grieving mother trying to find her son despite the odds. Every turn brings in a new surprise for shock value.

Paull has used his Northeast background to create an amazing background with Sikkim as its base. You feel the deep mysticism, valleys, and Buddhist influence in the pages as he writes a tightly written YA thriller. The whole air becomes surreal and mysterious. You want to keep reading to know more.

The Liar Among Us by Bishhal Paull is an engaging YA thriller read with all the right trappings to keep you hooked. And you don’t even have to be in the age category to pick. Read the book if you love fast-paced, pulsating drama.

Book: The Liar Among Us

Author: Bishhal Paull

Publisher: Bloomsbury India

Pages: 300

Price: ₹499 (Paperback)