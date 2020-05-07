Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: Why does Tagore's birthday keep changing every year?

Rabindranath Tagore, one of the world's most prolific poet and cultural icon, was born on May 7, 1861. Tagore became the first Asian Nobel Laureate and the first non-European to win the Nobel price for his exemplary work in the field of literature in 1913.

The author, poet, and painter contributed immensely to the Bengali literature with his work which remains relevant even today.

While the world celebrates Tagore's birthday by remembering his writings, Bengali's celebrate his birthday with excitement and fervour. Did you know that Bengali's across the world will still pick up a calendar to confirm the date of Rabindra Jayanti? You'd ask why? Well, Bengali's celebrate Rabindra Jayanti on the 25th day of the first Bengali month of Boishakh and it rarely concided with May 7, the day he was born.

In West Bengal, “Pochishe Boishakh” by the Bengalis, is synonymous to Rabindra Jayanti.

Well, according to the English calendar, Tagore was born on May 7, 1861 to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi at their Jorasanko mansion in Kolkata. However, if you go by the Bengali calendar, Tagore was born in 1268 on the 25th day of Boisakh that is 25 days after Bengali's celebrate Poila Boisakh.