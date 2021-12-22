Puzzled to buy Christmas present? Here are 5 things you could gift this festive

Though there's no snowfall in Mumbai to let one experience the fun and flavour of Winter and welcome the Santa along his reindeer, yet its time to celebrate the festivity.

Christmas is to be on the calendar soon, and is probably already in minds of most of us. If you are puzzled about what to gift your dear ones on this happy day, we have a few suggestions.

Revealing the secret! We tried to steal a look into the big bag of the Santa Claus, and here's what he prefers to gift his dear ones on the festive:

1. Christmas Tree to decorate one's crib

Christmas trees are believed to bring in growth and good life, so why not gift this one to become someone's well wishers! Also, adding the gifted X-mas tree to their crib help them charm the decoration even more.

2. Cakes

Plum cake, rum cake and dry fruit cake are the best pick. Everyone loves to treat their taste buds, so taking to some traditional cakes as gifts seems to be a great idea.

3. Cookies

Food marks the festive! What's Christmas without plum cake and gingerbread cookies, right? Chocolate, vanilla and tutti frutti well be a best wrap for the foodie ones you want buy a present.

4. Santa cap and a greeting card

Be it to sing in the choir or walk through the procession in X-mas, the dressing is incomplete without the Santa cap. If its a kid, especially, who is to receive your present, then this pretty gift will make the little one smile and toggle around worn on his head.

5. Soft toys

Who doesn't love love this, huh? Be it a toddler or a grow-up, the open secret is that most are fond of soft toys. A suggestion to buy a spongy teddy or panda as X-mas gift would definitely work.

ALSO READ Christmas 2021: Unique experiences you must not miss during the festival in Goa

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:02 PM IST