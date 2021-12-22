Christmas 2021: Unique experiences you must not miss during the festival in Goa

Christmas is a festival that is celebrated all over the global with a lot of enthusiasm and joy, cutting across the barriers of religion. In India, there is a special charm during Christmas in Goa that sets it apart from celebrations of the festival anywhere else in the country. Being predominated mainly by the Christians, Goa, during this time comes alive in a kaleidoscope of colors and revelry.

In Goa, all the streets are lit up and the market places are all decorated with tinsel and buntings in Christmas. There are Christmas trees shining and glittering in every corner of the streets and inside the houses. The ancient churches are brightly lit up and decorated. Celebrations start from Christmas Eve when the melody of the Christmas carols fill up the pleasant ambiance of Goa and brings the festive mood.

The parties,morning masses,prayers,the music, shopping,dance and other festivities add up to the exotic fiesta of the Christmas.

Christmas is celebrated all over the globe on the 25th of December and the celebrations of festival in Goa start from the Christmas Eve till the New Year.

Here's a look at some unique experiences one must not miss during Christmas in Goa:

Christmas eve dance:

Goa is much popular for its beach parties and nightlife but during Christmas celebrations, the atmosphere is different. One can feel energetic vibes and admire glinting decorations around. The celebrations are taken to a new level with Christmas Eve Dance. One can enjoy dance parties at places like Vagator and Anjuna beaches.

Amazing firework show:

During Christmas in Goa, all the streets are lit up and marketplaces are decorated with tinsel and buntings. Some of the best places to enjoy the firework shows are Anjuna Beach, Arambol Beach, Calangute Beach, and Vagator Beach. The regions of old Goa, which have several churches display exceptional fireworks and impart an irresistible appeal to the festive fervor.

River cruising on the Mandovi River:

River cruise in Mandovi River is one of the unique experiences to enjoy during the Christmas season. Get on the river cruise and enjoy the beautifully adorned city from the deck or book a private boat to enjoy a Christmas party with your friends. Enjoying while cruising on the waters during Christmas Eve is a unique experience.

Experience the Mass Missa De Galo:

Experience the enchanting Christmas night and be a part of midnight mass. The bells of the churches ring, children fire small bamboo cannons, brass bands beat, lively parade dresses, hymns and carols echo, and beautiful fireworks add more charm to the dynamic environment. To make your Christmas memorable, do not miss to join the Misa de Gallo, called Cock's Mass in English and Simbang Gabi in Tagalog. Join the midnight mass, pay a visit to Bom Jesus Church, Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, or Se Cathedral for prayers, and soak in the fascinating festive vibes and blessings.

Best places to enjoy Christmas in Goa:

Beach shacks like Curlies, Coco Loco Club, Thalassa, night clubs like Silent Noise, SinQ, Tito’s, pubs and bars like Cafe Mojo, Soro, Cavala, and casinos like Deltin Royale, Casino Pride, Casino Strike are best to enjoy Christmas in Goa. You can also go to a cruise party for Christmas celebrations.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:58 PM IST