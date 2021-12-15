Christmas and New Year 2021: Indian Railways to run this festival special train; check all details here

Good news for passengers!!! It has been decided to run Train no. 09619 / 09620 Ajmer Jn. - Vasco Da Gama - Ajmer Jn. Weekly Special to clear extra rush of passengers during Christmas & New Year 2021 / 2022 in co-ordination with North Western Railway, Western Railway, Central Railway & South Western Railway. Details are as under :

Train no. 09619 / 09620 Ajmer Jn. - Vasco Da Gama - Ajmer Jn. Weekly Special:

Train No. 09619 Ajmer Jn. - Vasco Da Gama Weekly Special will leave from Ajmer Jn. at 09.00 hrs on 25th December 2021 (Saturday) & 01st January 2022 (Saturday ). Train will reach Vasco Da Gama at 21.45 hrs on the next day.

Train No. 09620 Vasco Da Gama - Ajmer Jn. Weekly Special will leave from Vasco Da Gama at 09:20 hrs on 27th December 2021 (Monday) & 03rd January 2022 (Monday). Train will reach Ajmer Jn. at 20:00 hrs on the next day.

Train will halt at Jaipur Jn., Sawai Madhopur Jn., Kota Jn., Ramganj Mandi, Nagda Jn., Ratlam Jn., Vadodara Jn., Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road Jn., Panvel Jn., Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali & Madgaon Jn. stations.

Composition : Total 21 LHB Coaches = 2 Tier AC - 02 Coaches, 3 Tier AC - 06 Coaches, Sleeper - 07 Coaches, Second Seating - 04 Coaches, Generator Car - 02.

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in trains and at the Railway stations.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 07:55 PM IST