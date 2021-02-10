Promise Day 2021: Wishes, greetings, quotes, images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

It is the most romantic time of the year and love birds around the world are eager to express their love for one another. On the 5th day of the week of love, promise day is celebrated.

A promise is the best way of letting your loved ones know just how important they are for you. Nobody knows what might happen the very second, its the promises made by people who really matter which keeps us going.

Many a times you adore your partner the most but can't find the right set of words to express your feelings, in that case we are here to help you out.

Here are the best promise day quotes and wishes you can send to your partner-

"Maybe I’m too late to be your first But right now, I’m preparing myself to be your last. I Promise Happy Promise Day"

"I can’t promise that I will fix all your problems. But, I promise that we will deal with them together, always, Happy Promise Day"

"Meeting you was luck, becoming lovers was destiny. Loving you is faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!"

"You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day"

"I promise that I'll never make you feel alone. Happy promise day love. Let's promise each other to be best friends forever"

"This promise day, I am not making any promise because I promised to be in love with you when I saw you for the first time"

"Everything one day would have gone, everything. I want to live my every moment of life with you and make it a never-ending memory. I promise that I’m only for you"

"You are the queen of my heart and always will be. No one could take your place. I promise that I’ll be forever with you"

"In love it is only the promise and commitment that takes the relationship forward. And I promise to do that forever"

"I am yours only and I only love you. You are the one. My everything will be with you only. "

"In every hardship, in every happiness, in every struggle of life, I would be with you. I promise you my love"