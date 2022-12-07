Product review: Pamper your skin with The Tribe Concepts' natural ingredients-based Mini Masking Kit for a healthy skin

Mini Masking Kit by The Tribe Concepts |

It took us about a year to make The Tribe Concepts' skin care products a part of our routine since we first heard about it. Finally, we picked their Mini Masking Kit. The artfully designed pull-out box with small steel tin along with a wooden spoon and face mask brush made it easy to use. The jars are reusable.

This box comes with three masks with Ayurvedic formulations. To start with we used Face Brightening Mask which is 15gms in quantity. The mix of sandalwood and rose petals visibly gave hydration to our face and it worked as an exfoliator as well. The skin glows immediately after use and we did experience an improvement in skin texture. In the next few days, we tried the Exotic Glow Mask made using marigolds and chironji, which are great natural ingredients for glowing skin (as our grandmother would say).

Read Also 5 ingredients to check before you buy any hair care product

If you are looking for one hassle-free natural product, we strongly recommend The Tribe Concepts' Exotic Glow Mask. It takes little time as you just need to take one or two spoons of powdered glow mask, mix it with water and apply it on your face and neck. We removed it within 10 minutes and we were surprised with the results. It helps remove tan and reduces pigmentation if you use it regularly. The mask also helps with skin hydration.

After a few days, we tried Collagen Boosting Mask which helps boost the natural collagen of the skin and improves skin firmness. The ingredients used in the mask are Himalayan Shilajit and Saffron, which are known to be a powerful source of hydration and glow for skin.

The ingredient profile is impressive. It has got sun-dried rose petals that prevent acne, organic sandalwood that removes scars and treats eczema, Manjistha clears the skin by inhibiting the growth of acne-causing bacteria, Kachuralu helps itchy skin, along with others such as fenugreek, wild turmeric root, neem, vetiver and more — all well-known natural ingredients for maintaining the skin’s health.

The tiny particles in all three products make it a gentle exfoliant too. It makes the skin softer with regular use and it has anti-ageing properties. It also works well on improving skin firmness and elasticity and reduction of fine lines. Some may find the powdered product messy to apply and remove, but we didn't mind.

How to use?

Step 1:

Take 1 tsp of a mask of your choice in a bowl and mix it with water (or rose water if you have oily skin, yoghurt if you have dry skin, and aloe vera if you have sensitive skin) and form into a semi-thick paste and apply. Don’t forget the neck. It can be used as a cleanser, scrub and mask. You can also mix these masks with tomato juice.

Step 2:

Massage gently with your fingertips in a circular motion for 30-60 seconds.

Step 3:

Leave it on for 15-20 mins, wash your face, and pat dry. (We removed it within 10 minutes, and it worked fine.)

Price: INR 999.