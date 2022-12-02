5 ingredients to check before you buy any hair care product

Most of us frequently pick up brands based on their visual appeal than what is inside that fancy looking bottle. Markets are cluttered with products, making it difficult for shoppers to decide which one to purchase. They all include various ingredients that guarantee varying outcomes. Some promise to make your hair shine, while others guarantee nourishment. Some claim to be more effective than others in breaking up dirt and cleaning your hair.

Simran Sainani Founder, Curl Cure says that Hair products, including sulfate, protein, parabens, and alcohol, drain your hair of its natural moisture and shine, making it seem lifeless and dry. However, reading the ingredient list before making a purchase is an effective way to ensure that you're utilising the right products.

“Check the ingredient list on your hair care products - study the contents and their advantages to understand better how a product works on straight and curly hair and how your hair will react. Understanding which ingredients fortify and strengthen the hair is crucial, so you know when to use them,” says Simran. Here are some of the ingredients that promote hair growth and hair care products that include these compounds that are safe to consider buying.

Aloe vera: It includes vitamins A, C, and E. All three vitamins aid in cell turnover, promoting healthy cell growth and lustrous hair. It also rejuvenates dry scalp and hair, soothes flaky and itchy scalp, removes microbiological infections, stimulates healthy hair growth, restores pH balance on your scalp, reduces split ends, and curbs hair fall by strengthening hair roots.

Aloe Vera contains nearly 75 nutrients, including 12 vitamins and 18 amino acids, vital for healthy hair growth. Regular usage of aloe vera on the scalp and hair helps to retain essential nutrients and protect the hair from damage.

Shea butter: It is filled with vitamins like A and E and essential fatty acids, providing emollient and therapeutic effects for the skin and hair. Its high fatty acid content adds moisture to your hair and can help minimize dryness and split ends, while providing deep conditioning.

Fatty acids also improve shine and reduce frizz in your hair. It may also aid in the prevention of heat damage caused by flat irons and blow drying. The anti-inflammatory properties of shea butter could also help decrease redness, scalp irritation and clogged pores. Furthermore, since it is organic, it is suitable for all hair types, especially damaged or dry hair.

Avocado, Lavender, and Coconut oils: These are rich in minerals, which aid in locking in moisture, preventing breakage, reducing hair fall, and restoring shine. Coconut oil helps to strengthen your cuticles, while avocado oil stimulates blood flow and unclogs follicles to combat hair loss. In contrast, lavender oil has antibacterial properties and aids in preventing bacteria and fungal growth on the scalp.

The list of ingredients in hair care products is extensive. Some are tricky to pronounce, which makes it hard to understand what they do. With all the information bombarding you, it might be difficult to determine what you should and shouldn't use on your hair. As environmentally conscious consumers, we should verify the ingredients of the products we use, choose those that contain cruelty-free and organic ingredients, and become smart shoppers. Jago Grahak, Jago!

Pro tip: Consult a certified dermatologist before using any of these ingredients since their usage may differ depending on your hair type.