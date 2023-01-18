Product review: OMVED's exquisite Ayurvedic products for skin and hair offer a holistic repair of your body 

The festival season has just begun with our heads wrapping around the most fruitful resolutions. And the foremost idea that pops into our mind is a complete overhaul – from the close-to skincare regime. Something that has no chemicals and that's natural, preferably had Ayurvedic properties. Giving us some natural beauty inspiration, Omved Therapies' Aroma care products by Priti Mehta, assure much-needed rejuvenation. It claims to combine doctor expertise and cruelty-free and eco-friendly in nature products.

The products not only claim to work wonders for your skin but also help feel calm and relaxed. We tried their therapeutic kit which came with Sadyuti Skin Oil, Ananda Rose soap, Skin Mask, a Face pack, and ubtan. We loved the biodegradable packaging with white and pink boxes which can be reused. Each product has an earthy fragrance and rejuvenating

properties.

“I founded Omved Lifestyle after the birth of my twin boys. I wanted safe, natural, and holistic wellness solutions for the entire world so that they can heal from within. Having been brought up in India, I found the answer in 5,000-year-old Vedic traditions. Through my extensive collaboration with botanists, herbalists, chemists, aroma-therapists, and holistic health practitioners, Omved has and will continue to stay true to a very simple idea - pure natural living,” said Priti.

Fused with essential oils like sesame, licorice, lodhra, nirgundi patra, the Sudyuti Skin Oil is soothing and promises to cure many skin issues including dry skin, unwanted scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone for all skin types.

The sesame oil helps fight hyper-pigmentation and age spots and licorice, on the other hand, helps improve hydration and rejuvenates the skin. Lodhra oil, which is loaded with 10 efficient skin-enhancing herbs, helps treat sun-tan, and pigmentation. A melange of Ayurveda herbs and roots, nirgundi patra is ideal to reduce the appearance of stretch marks. The fusion of these oils in Sudyuti Skin Oil works wonders. We also love the fragrance and preferred soaking it in oil post-shower. This is non-sticky and helps care for dryness, especially in winter.

We also tried their kit of masks – face, hair and body ubtan. It is a complete therapy for the face and body, This superfood organic mask is a jar of pure radiance. The face mask also works as an exfoliator and the skin visibly looks brighter. The Ubtan is best when used after the oil massage, as it takes off all the oil yet leaves the skin smooth and hydrated.

We loved their hair mask, it nourishes hair and the texture improves with regular use. The kit also came with a rose soap, which is fused with the rich aroma of roses. We look forward to trying that. However, the product claims an intensive moisturising base which revives dull and dry skin. We strongly recommend Omved oil and ubtan which are the highlight of other Ayurvedic products under the label.

Price: Starting from 499 onwards.

