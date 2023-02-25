Product review: Maximum results with minimum effort — get your skin reboot with these beauty and wellness kits

When it comes to daily skincare, less is definitely more. And we recently came across small tubes of sunscreen, moisturiser and cleanser by Put Simply. The products promise a complete skin-care routine with a plethora of ingredients while simplifying skincare essentials that work double time to repair, nourish, strengthen, and protect the skin.

Made in South Korea, the specifically crafted products promise to strengthen the skin’s barrier and we couldn't agree more. The science-backed ingredients such as cica, ceramides, and niacinamide suit all skin types and when used twice a day they start showing the results in a week or so. The moisturiser locks the moisture for a long time and when applied with the sunscreen, it not only keeps your face protected from the UV rays but also keeps your face hydrated for a long time.

The Get Your Greens cleanser comes in a gel form and is gentle on the face with key ingredients like Japanese Mugwort which is antioxidant-heavy and treats inflammation, Cica to boost collagen synthesis, Green Tea to treat inflammation and reduce, and Neep to treat acne, dark spots, scars, and blemishes.

The WaterDam(n) gel-based moisturiser is lightweight, fast absorbing, and deeply hydrating. A gel-cream hybrid moisturiser that intensely hydrates the skin without the greasiness. The formula along with the ingredients like Panthenol, Cica, Niacinamide, and Shea Butter promises to prevent trans epidermal water loss, reducing chances of dehydration and premature ageing of the skin.

The products claim to be perfect for all skin types in all seasons. We recommend a patch test before using it as the cleanser left us with a bit of a burning sensation at first.

The Beat the Sun Sunscreen SPF of 50 & PA++++ comes in a small tube and the packaging is very attractive. It's lightweight, non-comedogenic, white cast-free, and sensitive skin-friendly. Those who have been using sunscreen with liquid texture may find it hard on the face, but it gives extra nourishment and protection so who minds? The product has Tinosorb M, Uvinul T 150, and Uvinul A Plus which provide UV protection, high photo-stable absorption of UVB filters, and protects the skin from free radical damage.

Formulated for all skin types, especially sensitive and sensitised skin, the products are fragrance-free, which came as a surprise to us but are clinically tested for allergy, and pH balanced. In addition, we found the products very affordable as the Get Your Greens Cleanser is priced at Rs 779 for 120ml, Water Damn Moisturiser at 849 for 50ml, and Beat The Sun Sunscreen at Rs 899 for 50ml.

Invest in Skinvest

For years, brown skin has been overlooked by the beauty industry despite the fact that it is more sensitive, prone to pigmentation and needs special attention and care. And Skinvest's recently launched products are for the Indian youth and millennials who need products that cater to their unique skincare concerns. The five products kit comes with skin-tightening body cream, pigmentation-correcting body spray, sunscreen, and hair growth serum.

We tried their Light it up pigmentation correcting spray, Bomb Bum cream, and Lash life; Bro brow, hair growth oil. The first thing we loved about the product is the fragrance of primrose and mulberry extract oil. The packaging is interesting as the spray comes in a small green bottle with a plastic cover. It is priced at Rs 999.

We recommend the spray for those who wish to correct their darker underarms, inner thighs, knees, and elbows. Though, the product can be applied anywhere in the body. The Bomb Bum cream is for those struggling with stretch marks but otherwise too, the cream helps tighten skin appearance.

The siloxane-triol and caffeine in the cream exfoliate stretch marks leaving the skin smooth. The Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5, Marrubium Vulgare Extract and Panthenol are used to boost collagen levels to enhance the firmness and elasticity of the skin. The cream can be used anywhere on the skin and the orange tube shape packaging comes with five metallic balls massager, which works as an acupressure tool as well. At Rs 999.

If you are looking for thick bushy eyebrows and eyelashes, this Lash life; Bro brow serum is for you. The sleek black bottle opens with a sensuous fragrance and the eyebrows look highlighted once applied. Though the result can be seen in longer use, you can surely apply it when you want to elevate your make-up look. The ingredients in the product promote the growth of eyelashes, eyebrows, and beards. Yes, you’re right, this is also a beard growth serum! At Rs 799.

The complete kit of five products is priced at Rs 3,399. Available online.