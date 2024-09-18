 Prada Launches A ₹ 2.7 Lakh Bag; Netizens Compare It To 'Indian Train Floors'
Prada recently launched a men's metallic tote bag that has sparked an online conversation, more like a comparison among netizens.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image

'Its Fashion' is the literal explaination for any piece of art that is turned into fashion. Prada recently launched a men's metallic tote bag that has sparked an online conversation, more like a comparison among netizens who say the design of the tote is similar to that of the Indian train floors.

A viral reddit post by a user quickly went viral and reminded people of this design that they'd seen before.

How does Prada define the bag?

Before getting to the part where netizens compared it, let's decode the details of the bag. According to Prade, this men's metallic leather tote bag features sophisticated embossed motifs that adds a playful touch to the design that is achieved by hot stamping.

According to Harrods website, a luxury department store in London, this bag comes with the signature dust bag and it is priced at at $3,247, which equates to a whopping ₹ 2,72,362.

Harrods

How netizens reacted to the bag?

The bag's design received mixed reactions on online platforms. Mostly, people were fumed at the luxury brand for introducing such minimal design an pricing it at a higher cost. Others made fun of it. They compared it the toilet floors of Indian trains.

One user homoursly commented, "One user humorously remarked, “It just needs Vimal stains." While another user commented, "Prada is launching a new range of bags for bus conductors." Netizens shared a fun banter in the comment section of this reddit user. What was even more funny was the creativity of users while they commented. It is quite baffling to see people use their creative brains in the comment section and make it go viral. Another user commented, ""BEST did not copyright it. Lost millions of dollars."

