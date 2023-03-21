Popular British group ‘The Cinematic Orchestra’ to perform in India this April

The Cinematic Orchestra |

The popular British nu jazz collective, 'The Cinematic Orchestra,' will be performing in India in April. The 3-city concert tour of India will be in collaboration with the music festival 'Echoes of Earth'. The tour will kick off from Bangalore 14th April, Mumbai 15th April and culminates at Delhi on 16th April.

India’s greenest music festival, Echoes of Earth, is now making its way for the first time ever to the metro cities of Delhi and Mumbai along with Bangalore, the event’s home turf.

As a 3-city concert tour in India with a single-stage concert format, the event will be a one-day affair in each city, offering the unparalleled experience of Echoes while highlighting each city’s local ecosystems.

Unique formats

Through its unique format, the concert envisions focusing on education and celebrating these urban ecosystems through powerful art and music, connecting with the audience, and starting important, inclusive conversations about the need for their conservation and sustainability.

The event will take over each city to foster awareness about issues related to the diverse ecosystems unique to these cities via art forms, ranging from workshops, art spaces, and interactive installations to food, flea markets, and more.

Lend a voice to powerful

Furthermore, the event will also serve as a platform for experts to deep-dive into the wealth of environmental diversity in the most prominent ecosystems across the three cities through various talks and panel discussions.

At the same time, Echoes will also lend a voice to powerful human-impact conservation and restoration stories and struggles of local communities and ecowarriors whose positive human interventions are actively aiding in preserving these ecosystems at a grassroots level.