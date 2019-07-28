Ponytails and pencil skirts: Matching your hairstyle to your outfit

Hair can be a crowning glory of your outfit. You can make or break your outfit with different hairstyles. One can make an outfit versatile yet chic with a great hairstyle. So you can pair a simple black T-shirt and denims with a French braid for brunch with your girls or a braided bun for a morning meeting. Usually we stick to our comfort zone and do not venture out of it by trying new hairstyles.
Here are a few simple and quick hairstyles you can try in the morning or on your way to an evening with your friends. The hairstyles are set according to the days of your week, starting from mood hampering Mondays to sizzling Sundays...
Side braid
Keep yourself motivated for mid-week, channel your inner diva and let your hair do the talking. Keep your outfit cute with a ruffled skirt and fitted blouse. For your hair, take a section from the right side of the hair and braid it in a simple braid, secure it with a rubber band. Repeat it on the left side, once done remove the rubber band from your right braid. Take both the braids and pull it back, secure both the braids together with a bunch of bobby pins.
Ponytail with a twist
Make your manic Mondays simple with your hair back in a ponytail. Make a low ponytail and set your hair with a bit of hair gel to make it look smooth. After which take a
strand from your ponytail and braid it, wrap this braid around your ponytail to add that extra oomph and still look chic. Pair this hairstyle with a pair of simple hoops, a white shirt and a pencil skirt.
French braid
Try this simple hairstyle on the days when your hair will be a bit frizzy. De-tangle your hair with a wide toothed comb and moisturise your tips a bit with tea tree oil. Once completed, start braiding your hair from the crown and continue till your reach the end of your hair. Tame the fly-aways with water or hairspray on a toothbrush. Keep your outfit simple with a plain T-shirt and jeans.
Sleek straight
For trendy Tuesdays, keep it simple with your hair in a sleek straight look. Straighten your hair and set it up with a bit of tea tree oil and make it look great. Once done part your hair from the middle and let it fall over your shoulders. Complete your look with a pair of studded pearls, pink top and pants, and finish with with nude coloured heels.
Crown braid
A trendy look that is right off the runway, the crown braid is the perfect partner for your flouncy white dress. Start by dividing your hair into two sections; braid one section of your hair at the side. Take this section over to the other side from the crown of your head. Once done, secure it with bobby pins. Tie the remaining hair into a low bun.
Fishtail
This is a delicate hairstyle for a Friday night out with your friends. It is a perfect hairstyle that can keep your look from day to night. To start this braid, divide your hair into two wide sections, take a strand from one side and braid it together with one from the other. Continue taking small sections from your hair and braid them together to form an intricate braid. Keep your outfit simple and let your braid make a statement
Space buns
A perfect look to glam up your Sunday pool party. Take your pool game to the next level with space buns. Divide your hair from the middle; tie both of them into a high ponytail. Twist your ponytail into a bun and secure it with a hair donut. Complete this look with a swimsuit.