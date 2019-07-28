Ponytails and pencil skirts: Matching your hairstyle to your outfit

Hair can be a crowning glory of your outfit. You can make or break your outfit with different hairstyles. One can make an outfit versatile yet chic with a great hairstyle. So you can pair a simple black T-shirt and denims with a French braid for brunch with your girls or a braided bun for a morning meeting. Usually we stick to our comfort zone and do not venture out of it by trying new hairstyles.

Here are a few simple and quick hairstyles you can try in the morning or on your way to an evening with your friends. The hairstyles are set according to the days of your week, starting from mood hampering Mondays to sizzling Sundays...