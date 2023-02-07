Planning your first 2023 Trip: 5 apps that will help you take a money-saving journey

The onset of spring marks the perfect time for all types of trips, expeditions, exploration, and travel as the day and night's temperature is pleasant for the body, mind, and soul. If you have already planned your short vacation, then kudos to you. And if not, then worry not! We got you covered.

While planning or even packing for a trip, many of us list our smartphones on the top, as it allows us to stay in touch with our loved ones while we are away, and get them updated with helpful travel apps to have a hassle-free vacation. From ticket to hotel bookings, from analysing to deciding on the destinations and itinerary based on the navigations available from as minute as streets and lanes with their famous attributes. These apps help by saving us time through accurate location searches to the best available deal in the area.

To help you in your quest, we've put together a list of 5 essential apps to make your travel cost-effective and delightful.

Tripadvisor

It is the best planning app for looking for recommendations and reviews, as it will give you the answer to your queries and more. So save the place's details you're interested in to explore, check out reviews and note down essential information available based on your budget. From slick trip-organising features to incredible sightseeing inspiration, this wanderlust-inducing app with 'Trip' feature, where you can save all the places that take your fancy and view them on a map.

Pataa Navigation

Traveling to a new city is an experience that we all look forward to, but finding the correct address can sometimes be intimidating. That's where Pataa comes in. Pataa is an app that not only converts a long address into a unique digital code, but also provides you with the exact geocode of the location, voice directions, and photos of the place you need to travel to.

With these features, you won't have to ask for directions, which can be a hassle when you're traveling to a place where the native language is different from your own. Pataa saves time and reduces the frustration of getting lost, which can ultimately lead to saving money on transportation costs. It's an innovative solution that benefits travelers in many ways, making it a must-have app for anyone who travels frequently.

Airbnb

Airbnb ranks amongst the best travel apps for booking accommodation and experiences. If you are looking for holiday accommodation that renders a home's warm vibes, then Airbnb is just the choice for you to look up houses and hotels in the app. The app helps you find a home away from home with over 6 million options across 190+ countries. In addition, you can customize your search based on price, neighborhood, and amenities to ensure you land a great deal.

Google Translate

As the name reciprocates, it is the best translation app in terms of text, speech, and images. So leave the pocket phrase books at home and get to grips with reading, speaking, and understanding the lingo abroad with just a tap of your phone.

A staggering 103 languages can be translated using Google Translate (59 languages offline), in addition to helpful camera translations (37 languages), instant 2-way speech translations (43 languages), and handwritten translations (95 languages).

The instant camera translation tool is among the best features; simply aim your camera at a sign or menu, and the app will translate it for you in 38 different languages.

TravelSpend

Lastly, the best app to track your expenses is TravelSpend. It is an application that lets you manage your budget expenses against a particular trip by monitoring all your expenditures. It works incredibly well for travelers with a restricted budget. The app also aids in sticking to your budget, thus preventing you from going overboard with expenses. In addition, if traveling with a partner, the app lets you split bills among the partners, converting the costs in foreign currency into your national currencies.

Read Also 8 Dangerous treks in India that are not for faint hearted

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)